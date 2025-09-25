10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Opens in Bastrop with Elite Training Academy

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Bastrop

First-degree black belt launches official 10th Planet affiliate, bringing world-class Jiu Jitsu to Bastrop's rapidly growing community.

BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A specialized Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy featuring the innovative 10th Planet system has officially opened in Bastrop, marking the first time this elite grappling methodology will be available to residents of Central Texas outside the Austin metropolitan area. 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Bastrop opened its doors under the leadership of Gabe Tuttle, a first-degree black belt who earned his ranking under Richie Martinez, known throughout the martial arts community as "Boogeyman" Martinez. Tuttle brings more than a decade of high-level instruction experience to the new facility, having previously served as head instructor at established 10th Planet affiliates in both San Diego and Austin."After helping build two of the most successful 10th Planet schools in the country, I'm excited to bring this proven system to Bastrop," said Tuttle. "This community has been growing rapidly, and there's a real demand for high-quality jiu jitsu instruction that goes beyond typical fitness programs."The opening represents a significant expansion of the 10th Planet system, which was developed by Eddie Bravo and has gained international recognition for its effectiveness in submission grappling tournaments and its innovative approach to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Unlike traditional Brazilian Jiu Jitsu schools that utilize the gi uniform, 10th Planet academies focus exclusively on no-gi training, emphasizing techniques that translate directly to real-world self-defense applications and modern grappling competition.Tuttle's background establishes credibility for the new academy that extends beyond typical martial arts instruction. He began training in San Diego's competitive jiu jitsu environment before joining 10th Planet San Diego when it opened in 2015. During his tenure there, he achieved the distinction of becoming the school's first homegrown black belt, earning promotion under both Richie Martinez and Geo Martinez, two of the most celebrated figures within the 10th Planet organization.The instructor's experience expanded when he relocated to Austin in 2020, where he assumed the head instructor position at 10th Planet Austin. His work there contributed to the development of what has become recognized as one of Texas's premier jiu jitsu programs. The decision to establish an independent academy in Bastrop reflects both his commitment to spreading the 10th Planet methodology and the growing demand for high-quality martial arts instruction in the region.Bastrop's selection as the location for this academy corresponds with demographic trends showing significant population growth in the area. The city has experienced substantial expansion as residents seek communities that offer both small-town atmosphere and proximity to major metropolitan amenities. This growth has created increased demand for recreational and fitness facilities, including specialized training centers like martial arts academies.The 10th Planet system differs from traditional Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in several fundamental ways that have contributed to its adoption by serious grapplers and jiu jitsu practitioners worldwide. The elimination of gi grips forces practitioners to develop techniques based on body mechanics, leverage, and timing rather than relying on fabric holds. This approach has proven particularly effective in submission grappling competitions and has influenced modern jiu jitsu training methodologies.Eddie Bravo developed the system after achieving notable success in high-level grappling competition, including a famous victory over Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Royler Gracie at the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship. The techniques emphasize unconventional positions, particularly variations of the guard position that Bravo termed the "rubber guard," along with innovative submission sequences and transitions that have revolutionized modern jiu jitsu.Submission grappling and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournaments have validated the effectiveness of 10th Planet techniques through the success of numerous practitioners who have competed at national and international levels. Notable athletes who have trained in the system have demonstrated its applicability at the highest levels of grappling competition, contributing to its growing reputation and adoption by jiu jitsu academies worldwide.The Bastrop academy will offer structured programs designed to accommodate students across all skill levels and age groups. Fundamentals classes will introduce newcomers to basic concepts and techniques, providing a foundation for safe and effective training. Advanced classes will focus on complex techniques and strategies for students who have developed proficiency in basic skills.Competition training represents another component of the academy's offerings, designed for students who wish to test their skills in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournaments and submission grappling competitions. The 10th Planet system has produced numerous successful competitors at regional, national, and international grappling events, providing a proven framework for athletic development in jiu jitsu competition.Youth programs will emphasize character development alongside technical instruction, incorporating principles of discipline, respect, and perseverance that martial arts training traditionally promotes. These programs recognize the educational value of martial arts beyond physical techniques, focusing on personal development and confidence building.Women's classes address the growing interest among female students in martial arts training, particularly for self-defense applications. These specialized sessions provide an environment that many students find more comfortable for beginning their martial arts journey while maintaining the same technical standards and progression systems used throughout the academy.The academy's physical facility incorporates equipment and layout designs specific to no-gi jiu jitsu training requirements. Mat space, ventilation systems, and safety features reflect considerations unique to this grappling style, providing an environment optimized for the techniques and training intensity characteristic of 10th Planet Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instruction Training methodology at the academy will follow established 10th Planet curriculum standards while adapting to individual student needs and goals. The system's approach emphasizes understanding jiu jitsu principles rather than memorizing isolated techniques, encouraging students to develop problem-solving skills and tactical thinking that enhance their grappling abilities.The academy's opening contributes to Bastrop's expanding recreational and fitness infrastructure, providing residents with access to specialized training previously available only in larger metropolitan areas. This development reflects broader trends in smaller communities gaining amenities traditionally associated with urban centers."What sets us apart is not just the techniques we teach, but the complete approach to developing both physical and mental strength through jiu jitsu," Tuttle explained. "Whether someone is looking for self-defense skills, competitive grappling training, or just wants to experience the personal growth that comes with jiu jitsu, our system provides a path that builds real confidence and capability."Community impact extends beyond providing martial arts instruction to include potential partnerships with local organizations, schools, and law enforcement agencies. Many 10th Planet affiliates have developed programs that serve community needs through self-defense education, anti-bullying initiatives, and character development programs for young people.The economic impact of the academy's establishment includes job creation through instruction and support positions, as well as increased foot traffic for surrounding businesses. Martial arts academies typically generate consistent membership bases that contribute to local economic activity through regular visits and related purchases.Professional development opportunities may emerge for students who demonstrate aptitude and interest in instruction, as successful 10th Planet affiliates often produce qualified instructors who establish their own academies or assume teaching roles at existing facilities. This progression path provides career possibilities within the martial arts industry for dedicated practitioners.The academy's curriculum will incorporate modern training methodologies that reflect current understanding of motor learning, injury prevention, and athletic development. These approaches ensure that instruction remains current with best practices in sports science and physical education while maintaining the traditional aspects of martial arts training that provide cultural and philosophical value.Safety protocols specific to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and grappling arts will be implemented throughout all programs, recognizing that jiu jitsu training involves physical contact and potential for injury if not properly supervised. Instructor certification, student orientation processes, and ongoing safety education will minimize risks while maintaining the training intensity necessary for effective skill development in jiu jitsu.The establishment of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Bastrop represents more than the opening of a new business; it signifies the introduction of a proven jiu jitsu system that has demonstrated effectiveness across multiple applications, from personal fitness and self-defense to competitive grappling. The academy's presence provides Central Texas residents with access to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instruction that meets international standards while serving local community needs.Future expansion possibilities may include additional program offerings, facility enhancements, or the development of related services that complement core martial arts instruction. The success of other 10th Planet affiliates suggests potential for growth that benefits both the academy and the broader community it serves.

