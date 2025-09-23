Ecer.com Launches On-site Certification System to Strengthen B2B Trade Trust Ecosystem

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecer.com a leading global B2B trade platform has officially launched its China Supplier On-Site Verification Service , setting a new industry benchmark for cross-border e-commerce trust and compliance. This innovative supplier verification system integrates government data resources, standardized field inspections, and dynamic operational assessments to establish a digital trust infrastructure covering the entire trade chain. The certification initiative targets 120,000 registered suppliers initially, with plans to cover 80% of active suppliers by 2026.‌Three-Dimensional Certification System Builds Trade Security Barrier‌• Government Data Direct-Link System: The platform has successfully connected to 8 official government databases, including those for industry and commerce, taxation, and customs. This enables real-time verification of company qualifications, such as business licenses and special permits.• On-site Standardization Assessment System: A team of 200 professionally trained and certified engineers uses smart terminal devices to conduct on-site verification of key operational areas like production workshops and warehousing logistics.The team implements different verification standards based on industry-specific characteristics. For example, the focus for the machinery manufacturing industry is on verifying equipment capacity and its alignment with orders, while the food industry's assessment places a strong emphasis on hygiene and compliance certifications.• Dynamic Operations Assessment Mechanism: This mechanism evaluates supplier health by building a comprehensive assessment model based on a company's past three years of complete operational data. The data includes 12 types of documents, such as production records, quality inspection reports, and logistics manifests. The model uses multi-dimensional weighted calculations to assign companies one of four tiers (A+, A, B, C), with dynamic adjustments made quarterly. A special "abnormal fluctuation warning" mechanism is in place to automatically trigger a review process if a company undergoes significant changes or quality fluctuations. Industry-specific services are empowering enterprises to expand globally. To meet the unique needs of bulk commodity sectors such as machinery and chemicals, Ecer.com’s certification team has introduced a specialized pre-certification service for export qualifications:• Establishment of an international certification document database covering 87 global standards including CE, FDA, and RoHS.• Deployment of a team of professional pre-certification engineers, reducing average certification cycles by 40%.• Provision of pre-certification checklists and corrective guidance, helping enterprises raise their first-pass approval rate to 92%.Certified suppliers gain full-platform support and traffic benefits:• Traffic Boost: The verification badge increases supplier page click-through rates by an average of 47%.• Premium Exposure: Certified suppliers receive priority access to homepage recommendations and exclusive booths at international trade fairs.Chen Erhang, Senior VP of Ecer.com, stated, "We are building a digital trust infrastructure that spans from supplier verification to export customs clearance. In the next phase, we will focus on promoting data interoperability with customs and logistics systems to achieve convenient 'one-certificate-for-global-access' services."Ecer.com is a B2B platform that serves 4 million global buyers. Ecer.com has ranked No.1 in mobile user traffic in its industry for five consecutive years. The platform covers over 200 countries and regions, with sub-sites in 28 countries worldwide. In 2024, its transaction volume exceeded $38 billion, with an average of 2 million daily visits. This new certification service has been officially accredited by more than six international authoritative organizations.

