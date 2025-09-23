Industrial Inkjet Printers Market to Hit USD 15.7 Bn by 2035: Key Growth Drivers | Analysis Report by TMR

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market

This benefits industries requiring fine detail, such as electronics production and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial inkjet printers market , valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by rising demand for high-speed, versatile, and cost-efficient printing solutions across packaging, labeling, and industrial applications.The expansion of e-commerce adopts customized packaging together with the escalating need for personalized labels, which represents one of the major market trends. Industrial inkjet printing evolves as a solution that lets businesses stay relevant through on-demand printing of personalized products so they can adjust quickly to changing consumers’ needs.Large-scale industrial production environment needs high-performance printing machines, which ensure both critical printing precision and operational efficiency. Inkjet technology in these printers operates through droplet-based spraying methods, which enable precise printing onto various materials such as paper, plastic, metal, and textiles. These printing devices bypass traditional practices by enabling surface printing of products without needing pre-manufactured printing screens. This benefits industries requiring fine detail, such as electronics production and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Inkjet printing systems industry maintains a remarkable flexibility, so they serve numerous applications within packaging, automotive, electronics and textile production purposes. Inkjet printing systems industry maintains a remarkable flexibility, so they serve numerous applications within packaging, automotive, electronics and textile production purposes.Market SegmentationThe industrial inkjet printers market can be segmented based on various factors, providing a detailed view of its different components.By Service Type: While the provided information doesn't specify segmentation by service type, the market includes services such as maintenance, technical support, and training, which are crucial for the long-term operation of complex industrial systems.By Sourcing Type: The market is primarily segmented by distribution channels, including direct and indirect sales. The direct segment, where manufacturers sell directly to end-users, is a significant part of the market, valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024. This segment is preferred for high-value and mission-critical systems, offering direct technical consultation and service support.By Application: Key applications of industrial inkjet printers include:Packaging Printing: This is a major application, covering primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. It includes printing on pouches, corrugated boxes, bottles, and packaging films.Coding and Marking: Used for printing essential information like batch numbers, expiration dates, and barcodes on products.Textile Printing: A rapidly growing segment for creating custom designs on fabrics.Decorative Printing: Used in applications such as ceramics, wood, and glass for decorative purposes.Others: Including applications in commercial printing and 3D printing.By Industry Vertical: The key end-use industries driving the market are:Food and Beverage: For product coding and custom packaging.Chemical: For labeling and safety information.Pharmaceutical: For serialization and traceability to meet regulatory requirements.Packaging Industry: A dedicated segment focused on providing printing solutions for various packaging types.Personal Care & Cosmetics: For unique and aesthetic product packaging.Others: Including automotive, electronics, and construction.By Region: The market's growth is regionally diverse.North America: Holds a significant market share, driven by a strong presence of business establishments and technological advancements. The U.S. is a major contributor to this region's growth.Asia-Pacific: This region is poised for the highest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, the booming e-commerce sector, and a growing manufacturing base in countries like China and India.Europe: Driven by strict environmental regulations, leading to the adoption of eco-friendly printing solutions and a focus on sustainability.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA): These are emerging markets with moderate growth, driven by a developing retail and logistics infrastructure.Regional AnalysisNorth America and Europe have mature markets for industrial inkjet printers, where the emphasis is on efficiency gains and the adoption of advanced technologies. In North America, the demand for customizable prints in advertising and signage is a key driver. Europe's growth is spurred by the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region represents a massive growth opportunity. The surge in e-commerce, coupled with a vast manufacturing sector in countries like India and China, is creating an immense demand for cost-effective and versatile printing solutions.Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers:Growing Demand for Customization: The rise of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences have created a strong demand for personalized and on-demand printing.Cost Efficiency and Reduced Waste: Industrial inkjet printers eliminate the need for printing plates, which reduces operational costs and material waste compared to traditional methods.Technological Advancements: Innovations in printhead technology, ink formulations, and the integration of printers with Industry 4.0 concepts like IoT and AI are driving market expansion.E-commerce Boom: The rapid growth of online retail has created a significant need for efficient and flexible printing solutions for packaging and labeling.Challenges:High Initial Investment: The capital expenditure for industrial inkjet printers can be substantial, posing a barrier to entry for smaller businesses.Maintenance Costs: The cost of consumables, particularly ink cartridges, can be high, and regular maintenance is required to ensure optimal performance.Technical Expertise: The operation and maintenance of these sophisticated machines require a skilled workforce, which can be a challenge in some regions.Market TrendsIntegration with Smart Manufacturing: Industrial inkjet printers are becoming an integral part of smart factories, equipped with IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics for real-time performance monitoring and predictive maintenance.Sustainability: There is a growing focus on eco-friendly solutions, leading to the development of biodegradable and water-based inks and low-energy UV-curing technologies.High-Resolution Printing: Advances in printhead technology are enabling higher-resolution printing, which is crucial for applications that require fine detail, such as pharmaceutical and electronics components.Hybrid Systems: The development of hybrid printing systems that combine inkjet technology with other printing methods is a notable trend, offering greater versatility.Future OutlookThe future of the industrial inkjet printers market is promising. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by the persistent demand for customization, automation, and sustainable solutions. The integration of advanced technologies will make these printers more efficient, versatile, and environmentally friendly. New entrants and established players will find significant opportunities in emerging markets and niche applications, particularly in sectors like textiles and flexible packaging. The evolution of inkjet technology will continue to displace traditional printing methods, solidifying its position as a key enabler of modern industrial production.Key Market Study PointsMarket Value: The market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2024 to USD 15.7 billion by 2035.Growth Rate: A healthy CAGR of 4.4% is expected during the forecast period.Dominant Segments: Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) printers and the packaging industry vertical are expected to hold significant market shares.Key Drivers: Customization, cost efficiency, and the e-commerce boom are the primary factors driving growth.Regional Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market.Competitive LandscapeThe industrial inkjet printers market is characterized by a competitive landscape with several key players. Companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion to gain a competitive edge. Key strategies include developing new print head technologies, offering advanced software solutions for digital integration, and expanding into new application areas. Recent DevelopmentsMarkem-Image launched the 9712 Bi-Jet continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, designed for high-volume coding in construction, pharmaceuticals, and food manufacturing, with a focus on reducing operational costs.Domino Printing Science introduced the Gx-Series thermal inkjet (TIJ) solution, catering to flexible packaging lines.FUJIFILM Corporation launched the Jet Press FP790, a new water-based digital inkjet press for the flexible packaging market, emphasizing high productivity and versatility.DuPont Artistri expanded its water-based pigment inkjet production capacity in the U.S. to meet the growing demand for digital printing solutions. 