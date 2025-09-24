'Infinity' A 40 foot Sculpture- Second Largest to the Statue of Liberty on East Coast Proposed to Unveil in 2026

Infinite Possibilities Public Art Project Calls for Community Support for Install of “Infinity” a Sculpture Created as a Beacon of Light and Hope

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Infinite Possibilities Public Art Project today announced the unveiling of a 6-foot bronze model of Infinity—a proposed 40-foot monumental bronze installation planned for Ocean Beach Park in New London. The unveiling will take place Friday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Ocean Beach Park.When completed in the fall of 2026, Infinity will feature a 21-foot Neoclassical bronze female figure lifting aloft a soaring 40-foot illuminated infinity loop. At 40 feet tall, it will be the second largest sculpture on the East Coast after the Statue of Liberty—serving as both a landmark and a beacon of light, hope, and possibility.“This smaller model allows us to share a glimpse of the power and impact this sculpture will have when it rises over the shores of New London,” said sculptor Renee Rhodes, whose prior public works include Athena Stands Watch and Gaia in New London. “But we can’t make this dream a reality without the community’s support.”The free October 10th “Unveiling Event” will feature live music, performances, and a screening of Public Art: Through the Eyes of Children, a documentary short created with Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School students through Project Inspire, a community art enrichment program that engages New London youth in the creation of Infinity.Mayor Michael Passero emphasized the importance of the project, noting: “This monumental sculpture will attract visitors to New London while providing inspiration and pride to our residents. It will stand as a symbol of what’s possible when a community comes together.”A Call to ActionThe Infinite Possibilities Public Art Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the success of Infinity depends on donor support. Several fundraising events are planned for 2025 and 2026, but donations are needed now to help bring this vision to life.“We are asking everyone—individuals, businesses, and foundations—to stand with us,” said Rhodes. “Every contribution makes a difference. Together, we can build a lasting beacon of hope on our shoreline.”To donate or learn more, please visit: www.infinitepossibilitiesprojectct.org Gallery: https://www.infinitepossibilitiesprojectct.org/gallery FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Catherine Poulincathy@pitchperfectconsult.com(860) 916-2804

