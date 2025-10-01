5,246 sq ft Organic, Modern New Build Home - Coming to Scottsdale, Arizona

Private Poolside Oasis

The ultimate retreat set on a rare acre-plus homesite

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Elegance Meets Desert Serenity: A One-of-a-Kind Scottsdale Estate Debuts A striking new residence has arrived on the luxury market, offering a rare balance of modern sophistication, natural warmth, and seamless integration with Arizona’s iconic desert landscape. This 5,246-square-foot home (7,860 sf under roof) is more than just a dwelling; it is an architectural statement and a lifestyle retreat designed for everyday living as well as grand entertaining.A Rare Homesite with Modern AppealSet on an acre-plus homesite - a rarity in Scottsdale - the estate immediately stands out for its thoughtful design and unparalleled setting. Clean architectural lines combine with warm, organic finishes to create a home that feels both contemporary and timeless. The expansive lot allows for privacy, serenity, and abundant outdoor living space, while still being less than 10 miles from Scottsdale’s renowned shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.Inspired Interiors for Elevated LivingThe home offers five spacious bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, each designed with privacy and comfort in mind. Natural light pours through soaring ceilings and walls of glass, highlighting custom details and framing tranquil views of the private rear yard. Every room has been crafted to inspire calm while offering a refined backdrop for today’s lifestyle.At the center of the home lies the gourmet kitchen, anchored by high-end finishes, abundant counter space, and seamless flow into the adjacent great room. This open-concept area functions as the heart of the home, creating the perfect gathering space for family living, casual entertaining, or elegant dinner parties. Multiple living and dining spaces throughout the residence provide unmatched flexibility, accommodating intimate moments or large celebrations with ease.Spaces that Balance Form and FunctionPracticality has not been overlooked. A four-car garage offers abundant room for vehicles, storage, or recreational gear, catering to Scottsdale residents’ love for both luxury and adventure. Beyond the main living areas, the residence includes thoughtful features such as private bedroom retreats, versatile flex spaces, and carefully curated finishes that elevate every corner of the home.An Outdoor SanctuaryStep outside, and the property transforms into a private resort. A sparkling pool with Baja shelf invites relaxation under the Arizona sun, while lush landscaping creates a sense of retreat and privacy. The elevated rear yard has been intentionally designed for versatility - whether lounging poolside, hosting friends, or simply savoring a desert sunset. With abundant patio space, shaded lounging areas, and thoughtful hardscape, the outdoors is every bit as inviting as the interior.Lifestyle Beyond the Front DoorLocation is another defining feature of this estate. Just minutes from Scottsdale’s premier amenities, homeowners can enjoy world-class golf, vibrant nightlife, luxury shopping, and acclaimed dining, all within easy reach. Local events and cultural attractions add to the area’s dynamic appeal, offering something for everyone—from art enthusiasts to outdoor adventurers. Despite its proximity to the city’s best offerings, the residence provides an unmatched sense of seclusion and tranquility.A Perfect Blend of Design and LifestyleThe result is a property that perfectly balances contemporary sophistication with natural serenity. The seamless indoor-outdoor design creates a year-round oasis, while the thoughtful interior layout supports both daily living and lavish entertaining. Every element of the home - from its scale and proportions to its materials and finishes - has been crafted to enhance comfort, style, and livability.“This estate represents the ultimate Scottsdale lifestyle,” said John Zook, the listing agent for the property. “It’s rare to find a home that so successfully combines modern design, expansive living spaces, and such a remarkable lot. It offers the privacy of a desert retreat with the convenience of being just minutes from everything Scottsdale has to offer.” This exceptional property is now available for private showings. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact:John Zook / West USA Realty(602) 421-5600john@johnzook.netProperty Website: organicmodernscottsdale.relahq.comAgent website: https://djzook.com/

