Used Cooking Oil Market Size Worth USD 12.85 Bn by 2032, With CAGR 8.13% | North America Leads 43.62%

Global used cooking oil market forecast 2025–2032: growth at 8.13% CAGR, driven by sustainability initiatives, renewable energy, and tech innovations

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global used cooking oil market size was valued at USD 6.90 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.43 billion in 2025 to USD 12.85 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period. The used cooking oil market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing demand for renewable energy sources. North America dominated the used cooking oil market with a market share of 43.62% in 2024.Used cooking oil can be put to several applications across diverse industry verticals. With the gradual, yet serious depletion of natural resources that are non-renewable, there has been a severe need for recycling and sustainable product use. The amount of cooking oil that is wasted globally has resulted in the need for recycling the product for further use. The rise of the food and beverage industry across the world has led to a massive consumption of the product. Technological advancements have made it possible for recycling of UCO and also allowed applications such as domestic use. The rising awareness regarding the environmental pollution and depletion of non-renewable resources have emerged in favor of growth of the overall market in the coming years.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:List of Key Companies Profiled• Valley Proteins, Inc. (U.S.)• Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (K.)• ABP Food Group (Ireland)• Arrow Oils Ltd. (U.K.)• Baker Commodities, Inc. (S.)• Grand Natural, Inc. (S.)• Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Australia)• Brocklesby Limited (U.K.)• GreaseCycle (U.S.)• MBP Solutions Ltd. (Switzerland)Global Number for Company Collaborations is Rising; Analysts Attributing the Stat to Rising Demand for Sustainable EnergyThe report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for sustainable product use, there have been several company collaborations in the global used cooking oil market in the past few years. Major businesses are looking to collaborate with tech companies that are loaded with resources that can extract and process UCO for applications in diverse industries. In May 2020, SPAR announced that it has partnered with E&P UCO Recycling. The collaboration is aimed at reducing the impact of disposed cooking oil in sewer and drainage. The efforts taken to minimize the effects of UCO as well as maximize the applications of UCO are consequential to the rising demand for sustainable energy use. Increasing number of such company collaborations will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.Key Growth Drivers:• Massive investments by large companies in technology for UCO (Used Cooking Oil) refinery integration.• The existing presence of several large-scale UCO processing refineries.• Market Value: The European market was valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2019.• Future Outlook: The market is projected to grow at a considerable pace in the coming years.Regional AnalysisThe global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) market is rapidly growing, driven primarily by its use in biodiesel production. North America is the largest market, valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2024, supported by government initiatives promoting renewable energy. Asia Pacific is the second-largest and fastest-growing region, fueled by rising environmental awareness. Europe, the third-largest market, is guided by strong renewable energy directives. South America and the Middle East & Africa are also expanding, with governments and entrepreneurs promoting UCO recycling for biofuel, reflecting a worldwide shift toward sustainable energy and waste reduction.Europe Accounts for Largest Market Share; Increasing Government Initiatives Towards Promoting Use of UCO will Bode well for Market GrowthMarket Leadership: Europe holds the largest share of the global market.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Used Cooking Oil Market Trends:The Used Cooking Oil (UCO) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the global shift towards a circular economy and renewable energy. As a key feedstock for biofuels, its demand is soaring, particularly for producing biodiesel and, increasingly, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to help decarbonize the aviation industry.Supportive government regulations, such as biofuel blending mandates, and ambitious corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets are primary catalysts. Key trends include the professionalization of collection logistics to improve supply chain efficiency and the adoption of digital traceability solutions to combat fraud and ensure sustainability certification. While Europe and North America lead in demand due to strong policies, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a critical supply and consumption hub. The market's outlook remains strong, underpinned by the urgent global need for low-carbon energy sources.Key Industry Developments• September 2024: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiative, known as RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil), has led to a significant increase in the collection of used cooking oil in Kerala. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the state collected 419,561 liters of used cooking oil, which more than doubled to 960,605 liters in 2023-2024. 