CliniConnect: Singapore Event for AI-powered Healthcare

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI gets bigger than ever with CliniConnect , bringing healthcare professionals, medtech founders, and AI innovators together to explore how technology can transform patient care, diagnostics, and treatment worldwide. It is positioned as a significant side movement and is sponsored by the Global AI Show and powered by Times Of AI . CliniConnect is emerging as a leading initiative toward creating a future where AI is applied responsibly and collaboratively in medicine.The event is curated for clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. CliniConnect provides a unique forum for cross-disciplinary collaboration. Past events have demonstrated how meaningful dialogue between healthcare experts and AI leaders can convert into scalable, ethical, and impactful solutions. Upcoming sessions promise to deepen this impact by focusing on real-world clinical use cases, from precision diagnostics to hospital automation.What makes CliniConnect unique is its focus on meeting ‘creative isolation’ in healthcare innovation. By bringing together regulators, medtech startups, and practitioners, the initiative inspires trust, accelerates adoption, and ensures that advancements in AI are both practical and patient-centered.Participants benefit from expert panels, collaborative workshops, and networking with global leaders in healthtech, while also gaining early access to groundbreaking projects shaping the industry. The initiative also serves as a launchpad for startups intending to scale responsibly and connect with healthcare decision-makers.Who can join CliniConnect:Healthcare Professionals & CliniciansAI Researchers & Data ScientistsHealthTech Founders & Startup TeamsInvestors exploring AI in HealthcarePolicy Makers & Innovators in Digital HealthAs the healthcare market enters a new era of AI-driven transformation, CliniConnect provides a collaborative platform to learn, collaborate, and lead the future of medicine.Join CliniConnect today and be part of the movement transforming healthcare with AI.Book a slot at CliniConnect now, and join the movement.Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore.Contact us: contact@cliniconnect.org

