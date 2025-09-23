CliniConnect: Singapore Event for AI-powered Healthcare
The event is curated for clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. CliniConnect provides a unique forum for cross-disciplinary collaboration. Past events have demonstrated how meaningful dialogue between healthcare experts and AI leaders can convert into scalable, ethical, and impactful solutions. Upcoming sessions promise to deepen this impact by focusing on real-world clinical use cases, from precision diagnostics to hospital automation.
What makes CliniConnect unique is its focus on meeting ‘creative isolation’ in healthcare innovation. By bringing together regulators, medtech startups, and practitioners, the initiative inspires trust, accelerates adoption, and ensures that advancements in AI are both practical and patient-centered.
Participants benefit from expert panels, collaborative workshops, and networking with global leaders in healthtech, while also gaining early access to groundbreaking projects shaping the industry. The initiative also serves as a launchpad for startups intending to scale responsibly and connect with healthcare decision-makers.
Who can join CliniConnect:
Healthcare Professionals & Clinicians
AI Researchers & Data Scientists
HealthTech Founders & Startup Teams
Investors exploring AI in Healthcare
Policy Makers & Innovators in Digital Health
As the healthcare market enters a new era of AI-driven transformation, CliniConnect provides a collaborative platform to learn, collaborate, and lead the future of medicine.
Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore.
Contact us: contact@cliniconnect.org
