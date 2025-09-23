David Withey Releases Audiobook of Satirical Play Beware of the Old Bull

Beware of the Old Bull - David Withey

A satirical take on corporate jargon, management speak and the misuse of the English language, performed by the Wellington Heath Amateur Dramatic Society

UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed playwright and satirist David Withey has launched the audiobook edition of his comedy play Beware of the Old Bull, a sharp and witty satire of corporate jargon and management speak. Performed by the Wellington Heath Amateur Dramatic Society, this British satire highlights how modern business language often confuses rather than clarifies.

Set in the fictional firm Bovine Excretion, the play explores the absurdities of office jargon, inflated job titles and meaningless buzzwords. Blending language humour with pointed social commentary, Beware of the Old Bull exposes the contradictions of professional culture while keeping listeners laughing throughout.

The audiobook has been warmly received by early reviewers. The Online Book Club gave it a five-star rating, praising it as “uncontrollably funny from beginning to end” and highlighting its “smart, incisive approach to satire and comedy.”

“Language can both illuminate and obscure,” said David Withey, author of Beware of the Old Bull. “This play is about how words, when misused, can create confusion, comedy and even deception. It is a reminder that clear communication matters, even in a world full of bull.”

Through the eyes of Alan, the central character, audiences encounter businesses where words are tools, weapons and obstacles. From surreal boardroom presentations to meetings with idioms, people like the man in the street, Clever Dick and Smart Alec who come to life, the play mixes literary satire with laugh-out-loud humour, delivering both entertainment and insight into how organisations present themselves.

In an era where “management speak” dominates everything from corporate presentations to political speeches, Beware of the Old Bull captures this reality with humour, showing how language can slip from clear expression into empty noise, and why plain English still matters.

About the Author

David Withey has balanced a career in local government with a lifelong passion for creative writing and amateur theatre. Founder of The Cheapskate Theatre Company, famous for its motto “Every expense has been spared,” Withey first gained recognition for his humorous plays The University of the Fuschia and Back to the Fuschia. With Beware of the Old Bull, he continues his tradition of English language satire, exploring the misuse of words in both corporate life and everyday speech.

Availability

The audiobook of Beware of the Old Bull is available from the following retailers:

• Audiobooks.com

• Kobo



