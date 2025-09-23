Chef Adán Medrano Announces Texas Book Launch Events for The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook

Chef Adán Medrano launches The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook with tastings, demos & book signings across Laredo, Houston & San Antonio. The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook honors the rich traditions and indigenous roots of Texas Mexican cuisine with 90 plant-based recipes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef and author Adán Medrano has announced a series of public events in Texas to introduce his new book, "The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook." The three-city tour begins October 4 and includes programs in Laredo, Houston, and San Antonio. "Each event will feature food tastings prepared from the book’s recipes, conversations with the author, and book signings," Medrano said

Medrano, who has published two previous cookbooks, brings forward the tradition of Texas Mexican cuisine with a fully plant-based approach. His work highlights recipes with roots in Native communities of South Texas and northeastern Mexico, including Coahuiltecan, Karankawa, and Apache peoples.

Event Schedule

Laredo — October 4, 12:00 p.m.

Border Heritage Museum

The launch begins in Laredo with a special program hosted by the Laredo Film Society in partnership with the Webb County Heritage Foundation. The event will include a public screening of Medrano’s award-winning documentary feature film, "Truly Texas Mexican," for which he served as executive producer and writer. Guests will also enjoy tastings from The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook, followed by a conversation and book signing with the author. Tickets and information: laredofilm.org/tickets

Houston — October 10, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host the second event in the series at its Museum Shop. Attendees will sample small bites from Medrano’s cookbook, hear remarks from the author, and participate in a book signing. The tasting event offers visitors an opportunity to experience firsthand the flavors and history of Texas Mexican home cooking.

Details available at: mfah.org/visit/mfah-shop

San Antonio — October 17, 6:00 p.m.

The Witte Museum

In San Antonio, the event is presented by four partner organizations: The American Indians of Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, The Witte Museum, the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office, and Bexar County Government. The evening program will include a live cooking demonstration by Chef Medrano, tastings of recipes from the book, and a book signing.

Details available at: aitscm.org

About The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook

In The Texas Mexican Plant-Based Cookbook, he honors the plant-based cooking history, traditions, and knowledge that make up the comida casera, home cooking, of today’s Texas Mexican community. Each of the 90 kitchen-tested recipes includes detailed cooking instructions intended for contemporary home cooks.

Headnotes for each recipe describe how the dish entered the region’s culinary traditions and became integral to the culinary act of meaning-making in the community. The book provides explanations of the origins of iconic ingredients like squash, cactus, mesquite, and sunflowers, as well as more recent, post-Conquest ingredients like watermelon, rice, and cauliflower. Texas ancestors ate pecans and black walnuts, along with acorns, grapes, berries, seeds, and tubers. Mesquite and cactus were central to celebrations.

Home cooks of all levels can discover and reclaim ancient ingredients and simple techniques in this volume and come away with a deeper knowledge of the agricultural systems that belie our current foodways.

About Chef Adán Medrano

Adán Medrano is a Chef, Food Writer and Filmmaker. Author of Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes – Book Of The Year Finalist by Foreword Reviews.

His most recent book, "Don’t Count the Tortillas – The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking," is reviewed and listed by Spruce Eats in “The 8 Best Mexican cookbooks to read in 2021.” Both history/cookbooks are academically peer-reviewed and published by Texas Tech University Press.

He is the Executive Producer, Writer of the feature film documentary, "Truly Texas Mexican," streaming on Amazon Prime.

Medrano spent 23 years traveling and working throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia where he came to recognize the importance of food and culinary traditions in society. He returned to the US in 2010 to focus on the culinary traditions of the indigenous Mexican American community of Texas: its history, recipes, and how this singular cuisine is showing the way towards a better understanding of what it means to be “American.”

Media Availability

Chef Adán Medrano is available for interviews in advance of the book tour. High-resolution images, event details, and press materials are available upon request.

