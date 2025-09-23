5.6% CAGR Electronic Warfare Market to generate $23.56 Billion by 2028

Electronic Warfare Market by Capability, Equipment, Product, and Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic warfare market size was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.Electronic warfare is a warfare technology that comprises use of electromagnetic spectrum as a tool to deny and attack enemy assets. Multiple types of electronic warfare capabilities such as electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic attack are implemented in land, naval, airborne, and space platforms depending on requirement of the industry. Electronic warfare offers covert, faster, and effective defense services, which can be made available to commercial and government applications.Download Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09732 Increase in adoption of electronic warfare systems due to rise in territorial and intercountry conflicts, rise in need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities, increase in demand for missile defense detection systems, and development in warfare technologies have boosted the growth of the global electronic warfare market. However, high deployment cost and vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyberattacks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in defense expenditure and implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Evolution of modern electronic warfare solutions such as stealth aircraft attack, cyberspace electronic warfare, force-fields, and cloaking devices improves agility of electronic warfare technology. Rise in unorthodox threats from enemy promotes adoption of advanced and secure warfare technologies by defense organizations and institutions, which further boosts development of electronic warfare equipment. Moreover, surge in deployment of satellites by commercial and private companies also increases demand for electronic warfare systems for space platforms.Procure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-warfare-market/purchase-options Growth in need for surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities and rise in adoption of electronic warfare systems, owing to increase in territorial and intercountry conflicts are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.However, high deployment cost and vulnerability of electronic warfare systems to cyber-attacks are anticipated to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, implementation of electronic protection systems in civil aviation and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09732 North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global electronic warfare market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to presence of robust manufacturing and development infrastructure for electronic warfare systems in the country.Key players operating in the global electronic warfare industry include BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, and Thales Group.Trending Reports:Narcotics Scanner Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market Missile Defense System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/missile-defense-systems-market-A11299 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chemical-biological-radiological-nuclear-cbrn-security-market-A06229

