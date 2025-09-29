WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “ Underwater Communication Systems Market Reach USD 9.2 Billion Growing at 11.1% CAGR by 2031 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global underwater communication systems market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 233 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31729 Increase in adoption of underwater communication in navel defense, increase in autonomous underwater vehicles, and surge in need of scientific exploration and data collection drive the global underwater communication systems market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global underwater communication systems market share.Market Segmentation of Underwater Communication Systems MarketThe underwater communication systems market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, application, end user and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of connectivity, it is segmented into hardwired and wireless. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into environment monitoring, pollution monitoring, oceanography, hydrography and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into scientific research and development, military and defense, marine, oil and gas and others. Key Players in Underwater Communication Systems MarketThe key players profiled in the underwater communication systems market analysis are Thales, Teledyne Maine, Ultra Electronic Holding Plc, Undersea System International Inc., Sea and land Technology Pte ltd., EvoLogics GmbH, Kongsberg, L3Harris Technology Inc., and Saab AB. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the underwater communication systems industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31729 In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.Based on application, the environment monitoring segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global underwater communication systems market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hydrography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the scientific research and development segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global underwater communication systems market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (233 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-communication-systems-market/purchase-options Key Influencing Factors : Underwater Communication Systems Market1. Growing Adoption of Underwater Communication in Naval Defense● Naval defense forces are increasingly incorporating underwater acoustic communication technologies to facilitate reliable communication, navigation, and monitoring in subsea environments. These systems enable data transmission through water, playing a critical role in enhancing situational awareness and operational effectiveness.● Underwater acoustic modems are gaining significant traction within the naval defense sector for data collection and marine monitoring applications. Moreover, advancements are underway in developing new underwater communication systems capable of maintaining connectivity at greater depths and higher speeds.● One of the primary challenges in underwater communication, particularly for defense applications, is limited bandwidth. In response, organizations are focusing on expanding bandwidth capabilities, including the deployment of subsea fiber optic cables to support higher data transfer rates. This approach is gaining momentum as it significantly enhances the performance of underwater acoustic communication systems. Concurrently, increased investment in research and development is being observed to optimize communication systems for varying marine conditions.2. Rise in Deployment of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)● Autonomous underwater vehicles have become integral to military, naval, and coastal security operations, particularly for subsea missions. The U.S. Navy, in particular, employs AUVs for a wide range of applications, including mine countermeasures (MCM), intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), identification (ID), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW).● To address evolving strategic challenges—especially those posed by rival nations such as China—the U.S. Navy has expedited its procurement processes for these advanced underwater systems. For example, in 2020, the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command awarded an $11.1 million contract to Boeing to upgrade critical components of naval operations, including guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, mission sensors, and core communication infrastructure.● Additionally, in February 2019, the U.S. Navy entered into a $43 million contract with Boeing to develop the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLAUV), further underscoring the growing strategic importance of AUVs in modern naval warfare.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 