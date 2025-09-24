Selina Qin Brings Popular Chinese Micro-Dramas to the United States

Selina Qin, Chinese film producer The Breakfast Beauty Wants a Divorce

BEIJING, CHINA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinese film producer Selina Qin announces her plan to sell the copyrights of several of her hit micro-dramas to the U.S. market. The lineup includes the urban romance The Breakfast Beauty Wants a Divorce and the historical drama Survival Guide of the Time-Traveling Medical Consort. The deal is seen as another step for Chinese short-form content entering the global market.Micro-dramas are serialized shows with episodes lasting one to five minutes. They have grown rapidly in China and are now a major driver of the online video industry. Analysts expect the market to exceed RMB 50 billion in 2025, and global demand for short-form content is also on the rise.The productions have gained wide popularity in the Chinese industry. The Breakfast Beauty Wants a Divorce premiered on Douyin on May 10, 2025, and reached 155 million views in less than a month. It ranked No. 20 on Douyin’s hot list and stayed in the top 10% of urban romance titles. The show’s innovative use of sound design matched the platform’s audience preferences and set a new benchmark for the genre. Another work, Survival Guide of the Time-Traveling Medical Consort, premiered on May 31, 2025, and has accumulated 12.47 million views, further strengthening Ms. Qin’s influence in the Chinese micro-drama industry.The export of Selina Qin’s micro-drama copyrights will bring new content formats and storytelling models to the U.S. film and television industry. The deal may encourage local producers to explore new approaches to micro-drama production and commercialization. It could also prompt U.S. streaming platforms and studios to increase investment in short-form content, expanding the industry’s content ecosystem and audience base.

