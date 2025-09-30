Footwear Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | CAGR of 6.88%

Footwear Market

The Footwear Market Covered Major Segments By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2025-2032

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:According to Fortune Business Insights Global Footwear Market size was valued at USD 463.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 495.46 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 789.52 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period.The global footwear market encompasses various products such as boots, sandals, shoes, and slippers. These products come in several designs and colors and are made from different materials, making them more appealing to consumers. The increasing disposable incomes, growing interest in high-quality premium footgear, rising urbanization, and evolving consumer lifestyles are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global market.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT• Nike, Inc. (U.S.)• Adidas AG (Germany)• Skechers (U.S.)• Puma SE (Germany)• Under Armour (U.S.)• Crocs, Inc. (U.S.)• Geox (Italy)• ECCO Sko A/S (Denmark)• New Balance (U.S.)• Relaxo Footwears Limited (India)Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, “Footwear Market, 2025-2032."Download Free Sample Report:Segmentation:Casual Segment Captured Dominant Share Driven by Their Ease and Suitability FactorsIn terms of type, the market is segmented into casual, athletic/sports, formal, and others. The casual segment captured the dominant global footwear market share in 2024, driven by its comfort and suitability factors. Casual footgear is available in various designs and aligns with the latest fashion trends.Men Segment Led Market Owing to Rise in Fashion Consciousness and High Interest in Sports ActivitiesIn terms of end user, the global market is segmented into men, women, and kids. The men segment held the leading position in the global market. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the surge in fashion awareness in the male population and their high interest in sports activities such as cricket and football.Supermarket/Hypermarket Segment Led Market Owing to Wide Availability of Diverse Array of BrandsIn terms of distribution channels, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online/e-commerce, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment led the market owing to the wide availability of a diverse array of footwear brands. They also provide an extensive variety of footgear at affordable prices and offer promotional discounts, increasing consumer interest in them.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading types, distribution channels, end users, and key market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.Drivers and Restraints:High Participation in Sports and Focus on Sustainability to Spur Market GrowthThe high inclination of consumers toward sports activities, such as football and cricket, for physical health benefits and fitness or enjoyment purposes propels the demand for sports shoes. The increasing participation of people in different sports events and tournaments is fueling further product demand. Consumer knowledge of the environmental impact is resulting in a surge in their interest in sustainable products manufactured from materials such as organic cotton and recyclable plastic. The top players are actively focusing on increasing their production of sustainable footgear.However, the imposition of different regulations and policies on sales and production of footgear is expected to limit footwear market growth.Ask For Customization:Regional Insights:Presence of Leading Footwear Producers Helps Asia Pacific to Dominate MarketAsia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the global market in 2024. The region’s growth is fueled by the presence of countries such as China and India, which are the leading producers of footwear around the globe. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, driven by heightened internet accessibility in the region, further drives the market growth in the region.North America registers the second largest market share, driven by the presence of several tech-savvy consumers, driving demand for smart footgear equipped with cutting-edge features such as smartphone connectivity and built-in GPS. The U.S. leads the North American market, fueled by the increasing consumer involvement in sports activities, such as football and hockey, propelling demand for shoes.Competitive Landscape:Leading Players Focus on Cutting-Edge and Unique Footgear Development to Strengthen Their Market PositionsIntense competition comprising mid-scale, large-scale, premium, and local brands characterizes the global market. These brands are incorporating various strategic initiatives such as collaboration, production expansion, and marketing to strengthen their market positions. The leading players are focusing on cutting-edge and unique footgear development with features such as 3D printing.Notable Industry Development:May 2024: Skechers, an American brand of footgear and apparel, launched its new store in Prague. The store is located in High Street Na Príkope and offers products such as footgear, accessories, and apparel.November 2024: Crocs, a U.S.-based footgear manufacturer, launched its new store in Lulu Mall, Kerala, India, covering 1,600 sq. ft. area.Related Reports: Kids Footwear Market Size , Share & Growth Activewear Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis

