Pet Care Market Size Worth USD 427.75 Bn by 2032 | CAGR 6.6% (2025-2032) | North America Leads 33.61%

Pet Care Market

Pet Care industry report covers key companies such as Mars Incorporated, Heristo AG, Nestle S.A., Spectrum Brands Inc., Unicharm Corporation.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global pet care market was valued at USD 259.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 273.42 billion in 2025 to USD 427.75 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period. North America dominated the market in 2024, holding a 33.61% share, driven by rising pet ownership, increasing consumer spending on pet health and wellness, and growing demand for premium pet products.Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Pet Care Market, 2025-2032”.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Mars Incorporated (U.S.)• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)• Spectrum Brands Inc. (U.S.)• Diana Group (Thailand)• The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.)• Unicharm Corporation (Japan)• Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)• SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (U.S.)• Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Germany)• Heristo AG (Germany)Segmentation Analysis:Pet Food Segment to Record Substantial Growth Impelled by Rising Demand for Nutritious ItemsBy product type, the market is segmented into veterinary care, pet food products, and others. The pet food segment is expected to expand at an appreciable pace throughout the study period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing demand for nutritious and tasty food items for meeting the daily feeding requirements of pets.Dog Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Healthy Nature of ProductsBased on pet type, the market is categorized into cat, dog, and others. The dog segment is estimated to register substantial growth over the projected period. The growth is driven by the healthy nature of products and the happier nature of dogs.Offline Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Extensive Availability of Products at Various StoresOn the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and offline segments. The offline segment is estimated to record considerable expansion over the study period. The escalation is propelled by the growing availability of pet supplies and rising infrastructural settings associated with pet stores.Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.Report Coverage:The report provides an account of the vital factors boosting the global business landscape throughout the forecast period. It further gives an analysis of the major trends propelling the overall business scenario over the projected period. Additional aspects include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of numerous solutions.Drivers and Restraints:Market Expansion Favored by Increasing Government SpendingPet care market growth is being impelled by an escalation in spending on pet products such as grooming, healthcare, food, and others. The rise is due to increasing infrastructural facilities in several stores which are likely to support the consumption rate of products.However, the business growth could be restrained by the high cost associated with high-quality products.Regional Insights:North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Pet Care Expenditure in U.S. and CanadaNorth America pet care market share is set to exhibit remarkable expansion throughout the study period. The rise is propelled by the enormous expenditure in Canada and the U.S.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing presence of major players and manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:Competitive Landscape:Key Companies Enter Collaborations to Propel Business LandscapeMajor companies are centered on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their market positions. These steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Additional initiatives include a rise in research activities and the development of new solutions.Key Industry Development:March 2025 – Dorai Home, an innovative global solutions provider, expanded its lineup of innovative home solutions with a new pet product collection, including dog bowls and stone bases.February 2025 – Nestlé Purina PetCare expanded its wet pet food collection of products with the launch of innovative pyramid-shaped wet cat food in Europe and the U.S.Read Related Reports: Cat Litter Market Size , Share, Trends Pet Food Market Size , Share, Growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.