Airport Stands Equipment Market Expected to Reach $1,547 Million, Globally, by 2023

Global airport stands equipment market was valued at $3.97 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global airport stand equipment market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable airport stand equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1080 By stands the airport stands equipment market is segregated into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. The aircraft entry segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment that are used for various applications at the airports.Depending on application, the airport stands equipment market is segmented into aircraft operations and maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO). The aircraft operations segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment, which are used for numerous operations at the airport.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/504b7ad8bd285896ba9718687137ca70 Key Findings Of The StudyBy stand, the others segment, is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on application, the maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1080 The key players that operate in the global airport stands equipment market include Aero Specialities, Dedienne Aerospace, Fabrication Authorities International, Inc., HHI Corporation, Hydro System KG, JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI), OEM Group Pty Ltd., Semmco Ltd., Waag Aircraft, and Wildeck, Inc

