WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “ Network Equipment Market Size Reach 69.7 Billion Growing at 9.2% CAGR by 2032 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global network equipment market was valued at $29.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $69.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032. Furthermore, an increase in investments by top players and a rise in government initiatives are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.Furthermore, the increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G & edge computing and a rise in demand for SD-WAN technology are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, overutilization of capacity, physical connectivity challenges issue and malfunctioning hardware devices limit the growth of the network equipment market.Market Segmentation Network Equipment MarketThe network equipment market is segmented into type, enterprise size, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into switches, routers, gateway, fiber optic equipment, and others. By enterprise size, the market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By application, the market is classified into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government & defense, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Network Equipment MarketKey players profiled in industry include Cognex Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, and International Business Machines Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the industry.

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the network equipment market revenue. Factors such as the growth of remote work and the surge in online services have fueled the demand for reliable, high-performance network equipment in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid proliferation of 4G, 5G in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, increase in subscriber base, favorable government policies and regulations, and demand for higher amount of data storage and security are expected to boost the growth of the region at a considerable pace.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than two-thirds of the network equipment market revenue. The rise of digitalization among the large enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the market in upcoming years. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of advanced and portable network equipment technology is expected to optimize business capabilities in small & medium-sized enterprisesBy end use, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the network equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in need for improvement and optimization of infrastructure among telecom operators and continuous innovation in the IT & telecom sector. However, the government and defense sector is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032. Network equipment technology enables government employees to supply new capabilities swiftly and easily on demand without relying on overburdened teams. As a result, governments are increasingly turning to network equipment to speed up innovation and deliver important citizen services. The portfolio enhancement comes as the growth of new use cases and rising mobile user expectations on the quality of 5G experience are putting greater demands on network capacity and performance.In June 2023, ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions has unveiled a series of new products for 5G industrial field networks, including the 5G UniEngine V1100A, SmartEdge 6100, and MSE N100.In April 2023, Arista Networks, a leading provider of cloud networking solutions, launched the AI-driven network identity service for enterprise security and IT operations. Based on Arista’s flagship CloudVision platform, Arista Guardian for Network Identity (CV AGNI.) CV AGNI helps to secure IT operations with simplified deployment and cloud scale for all enterprise network users, their associated endpoints, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.Recent Partnership in the Network Equipment MarketIn June 2023, Nokia Corporation partnered with DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services firm, for launching DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G, a managed secure private wireless network and digitalization platform solution that helps industrial enterprises digitally transform their operations.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 