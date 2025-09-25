Retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 and Speaker Wendy Wayman of Whiskey Squared Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the time of her retirement ceremony in June of 2024, Wendy Wayman, retired as the longest continually-serving active duty warrant officer in the United States Army. Following that, she is proud to announce the launch of Whiskey Squared LLC. This new venture focuses on bringing her unique story, insights, and unparalleled experience to audiences as a military, leadership, and resilience-focused public speaker.

Wayman’s journey began at eight years old, inspired by her great Uncle Leo’s World War II service and stories of camaraderie and sacrifice. At 17, she convinced her parents to sign her Army enlistment contract, marking the start of a 40-year, 5-month, and 10-day career that spanned from the Cold War to Operation Iraqi Freedom. Fluent in Russian after training at the Defense Language Institute, Wayman’s skills carried her from the tactical front lines of Desert Storm to the strategic corridors of the National Security Agency, and on to the pinnacle of Army technical expertise as a Chief Warrant Officer 5.

A Legacy of Excellence

As one of only three Chief Warrant Officer 5s in her specialty at the time of her promotion, Wayman broke barriers in a role few understand but on which many rely. “The warrant officer is the connective tissue between the enlisted soldiers and the officers—the subject matter expert, the technical anchor, and the mentor,” Wayman explains. Over her 28 years as a warrant officer, she personally recommended 34 individuals for warrant officer selection, each of whom was chosen and mentored under her guidance.

Wayman’s story stands as an example of perseverance, excellence, and the critical but often misunderstood role of the Army warrant officer. Her advocacy for female soldiers and her mantra—“no is just the first step to yes”—have inspired countless service members to pursue their ambitions and overcome institutional barriers.

Serving on the Battlefield and at Home

Wayman’s deployments included multiple tours to Iraq where, uniquely, she served alongside her son and daughter, both Army soldiers themselves. She shares moving experiences of pinning on their ranks during combat deployments and building family memories under the most trying circumstances. “Everything we do is so we can bring America’s sons and daughters home,” asserts Wayman, who remains focused on supporting today’s soldiers and drawing attention to issues such as veteran homelessness.

Continuing Service Through Whiskey Squared LLC

Through Whiskey Squared LLC, Wayman brings her story to corporate, academic, government, and community audiences. She offers expertise on leadership, decision-making, resilience, and the real-life impact of military service. Her presentations draw on her vast experience as a signals intelligence and electronic warfare analyst, her rare perspective as a female leader in a male-dominated field, and her ongoing commitment to mentorship and service.

Wayman also serves as the Chief Growth Officer at Aumakua Technical Solutions, supporting training, operations, and evaluations for the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and law enforcement.

About Whiskey Squared LLC

Named for her Army callsign, Whiskey Squared LLC is the realized vision of Wendy Wayman to motivate, educate, and mentor the next generation of leaders through speaking engagements, consulting, and advocacy.

About Wendy Wayman

Wendy Wayman, US Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Retired), served over 40 years on active duty, becoming the Army’s longest continually-serving active duty warrant officer and one of only a handful at the top of her field. A renowned expert in signals intelligence and leadership, she continues to serve through speaking, mentoring, and consulting.

Close Up Radio recently featured Wendy Wayman in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday September 19th at 1pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 3rd at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-us-army-chief/id1785721253?i=1000727753773

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-us-army-chief-warrant-officer-5-and-public-speaker-wendy-wayman-of-whiskey-squared-295666250

https://open.spotify.com/episode/352BqIO6XhguAzocNWrta0

