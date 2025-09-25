Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Size Worth USD 3.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.87% CAGR

Airport Baggage Handling Software Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airport baggage handling software market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase from USD 1.93 billion in 2025 to USD 3.07 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. In 2024, Europe led the market, accounting for a 32.76% share.Airport baggage handling software is crucial for the successful management of baggage handling systems. This integrated software combines some cutting edge high-level control systems and introduces convenience during the baggage handling process within the airport industry. Due to the availability of advanced baggage tracking technology and other operational services provided by several service providers, the global market is expected to grow. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled “Airport Baggage Handling Software Market, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research Report:List of Key Players Mentioned in the Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Report:• BEUMER Group (India)• Amadeus IT Group (Spain)• Siemens AG (Germany)• SITA (Switzerland)• Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands)• Leonardo SPA (Italy)• Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Collins Aerospace (U.S.)• Alstef Group (France)• A-ICE (Rome)Segmentation:The airport baggage handling software market is segmented by function into baggage control, baggage tracking, baggage sortation, and baggage screening; by solution into software and services; and by airport type into domestic and international airports. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America (analyzed by function, solution, airport type, and country, with further breakdown for the U.S. and Canada by airport type), Europe (by function, solution, airport type, and country, including the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and the Rest of Europe by airport type), Asia Pacific (by function, solution, airport type, and country, covering China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific by airport type), and the Rest of the World (by function, solution, airport type, and country, further divided into Latin America and the Middle East & Africa by airport type).Report Scope & Segmentation:• Study Period: 2019–2032• Base Year: 2024• Historical Data: 2019–2023• Forecast Period: 2025–2032• Market Size in 2024: USD 1.74 Billion• Market Size in 2025: USD 1.93 Billion• Forecast Market Size in 2032: USD 3.07 Billion• CAGR: 6.87% (2025–2032)• Leading Region: Europe, with a 32.76% share in 2024• No. of Pages: 200• Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Latest Trends• Segments Covered: By Function, By Solution, By Airport Type, By Geography• Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & AfricaGet a Quote Now:Report Coverage:The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.Drivers & Restraints:Rising Passenger Air Traffic to Push Market ForwardPost-pandemic in 2022, passenger air traffic recovered by 83%. High passenger traffic is recorded every year as air travel is considered safe and fast mode of transport. The number of increased passengers is due to removal of lockdown restrictions. The increasing number of passengers has created a requirement for smart baggage handling systems. Major players in the market witnessed significant demand for airport baggage handling software and services as they are equipped with AI to assist passengers with hassle-free baggage check-in and handling experiences.On the contrary, the high cost of initial setup, terms, and maintenance is a major threat to the airport baggage handling software market growth.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific to Experience Substantial Growth Due to Growing Airline IndustryEurope leads the airport baggage handling software market share with a market value of USD 0.47 billion in 2022. The factors contributing to the region’s growth are presence of major companies and adoption of contactless baggage handling services. For instance, Lufthansa introduced contactless solution for passengers for reporting delayed baggage in 2021.North America is anticipated to experience steady growth rate during the projected period owing to its slow implementation of automated baggage solution.Ask for Customization:Competitive LandscapeBusinesses Focus on Growing their Services and Product PortfolioSeveral international and regional players are constantly working toward increasing their market share and growing business. Significant players in the airport baggage handling software market, including SITA, Siemens AG, and BEUMER Group have an extensive range of product portfolios. Airports and airlines use these software and services around the world. Siemens Logistics announced in November 2022 that it was selected to deliver the Baggage Handling System (BHS) for the new Noida International Airport (NIA).Key Industry Development:In June 2022: SITA announced that it entered into a partnership agreement with Alstef Group, a company that has expertise in baggage handling systems. The company launched Swift Drop, a new self-bag drop solution that speeds up the experience of checking your own bag. Mexico City’s brand new Felipe Ángeles International Airport became the first airport globally to install 20 Swift Drop units.Read Related Insights: Aviation Analytics Market Size, Industry Share, Report, 2032 Agriculture Drone Market Size, Share, Report, 2032

