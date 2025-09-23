Keymakr announces partnership with Segments.ai to advance 3D point cloud labeling

Keymakr, a global leader in data annotation and dataset solutions, partners with Segments.ai, a premier platform for 3D point cloud and multi-sensor labeling

This partnership enhances multi-sensor labeling, delivering efficiency and accuracy gains across emerging tech sectors

We carefully selected a partner for 3D data annotation. Segments.ai enables our team to handle complex projects with greater speed and precision” — Michael Abramov, CEO at Keymakr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keymakr , a global leader in data annotation and dataset solutions, partners with Segments.ai , a premier platform for 3D point cloud and multi-sensor labeling.This collaboration is set to streamline and boost 3D labeling workflows, increase accuracy, and reduce dataset preparation time for industries such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, and smart cities.Partnership detailsThrough this collaboration, Keymakr integrates Segments.ai’s advanced features into its workflows, improving speed and accuracy.Key highlights include:- Support for diverse 3D formats, including rare and project-specific formats.- Polygonal annotation tools to significantly reduce the time required for 3D tasks.- Interpolation tools for moving objects, enhancing efficiency in dynamic environments.- Collaborative workflows enable teams to label data at scale simultaneously.- Technical adaptation support, with Segments.ai engineers providing support in niche projects.Together, these capabilities allow Keymakr to deliver reliable, scalable solutions for clients tackling the toughest 3D data challenges.“We carefully selected a partner for 3D data annotation,” says Michael Abramov, CEO at Keymakr. “Segments.ai provides the most efficient tools, reducing annotation time by around 20% compared to competitors. Their platform enables our team to handle complex projects with greater speed and precision.”For Segments.ai, the collaboration with Keymakr provides an opportunity to validate its tools on large-scale datasets across autonomous vehicles and other industries. The partnership supports the company’s efforts to expand the range of use cases its platform can address. By working with unconventional formats and complex scenarios required by Keymakr customers, Segments.ai continues to advance its technology and enhance versatility and performance."Keymakr’s team makes full use of our platform to optimize speed and quality across complex projects. Their proactive communication and expert feedback help us continuously improve the platform. It’s always great to see the results they’re achieving for some of the customers we support together." — Otto Debals, CEO at Segments.ai.About Keymakr:Keymakr provides image and video data annotation, data creation/collection, data validation, LLM fine-tuning services for AI & ML projects of any size. The company has the technological infrastructure and expertise to efficiently handle data from all domains.About Segments.ai:Segments.ai is a leading platform purpose-built for multi-sensor annotation, supporting 3D point clouds and 2D image data in a single interface. Known for its intuitive tools and robust technical support, the platform helps annotation teams handle diverse formats, accelerate workflows with ML-assisted tooling, and ensure precise, consistent labeling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.