Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor Announced as Keynote Speaker for A Better Chance Strath Haven’s 50th Anniversary Gala

Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor announced as keynote speaker for ABC Strath Haven's 50th Anniversary Gala ABC Strath Haven celebrates 50 years

Celebrating 50 Years of Expanding Opportunity, Empowering Students, and Transforming Communities

We are honored to welcome Ambassador Cantor. Her journey of resilience, humility, and groundbreaking leadership reflects the very essence of what ABC Strath Haven has stood for over the past 50 years.” — Andy Johnson, Gala Chair and ABC Strath Haven Board President

SWARTHMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Chance (ABC) Strath Haven proudly announces that Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor, a trailblazing diplomat, public servant, and author, will serve as the keynote speaker at its 50th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at SpringHaven Club in Wallingford, PA.The milestone celebration will honor five decades of transformative impact, during which ABC Strath Haven has provided access, opportunity, and pathways to higher education for students of color with extraordinary academic promise.A Legacy of Leadership and ServiceAmbassador Carmen G. Cantor retired in January 2025 after more than 34 years of distinguished service to the United States Government. Most recently, she served as the Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, overseeing U.S. territories, freely associated states, and international technical engagement. Previously, she was appointed U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia and held senior leadership roles within the U.S. Department of State, the Foreign Agricultural Service, and the Federal Maritime Commission.Born and raised in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Ambassador Cantor earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus, and her master’s degree in Labor Relations from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico. She also holds a certificate in International Migration Studies from Georgetown University.Author and TrailblazerAmbassador Cantor is also the author of The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents , a memoir hailed as “a testament to leadership, perseverance, and the power of staying humble and kind.” Her story of rising from Puerto Rico to the highest levels of international diplomacy exemplifies the core mission of A Better Chance: expanding horizons, nurturing resilience, and preparing the next generation of leaders.A Moment of Inspiration for ABC Strath Haven“We are honored to welcome Ambassador Cantor as our keynote speaker,” said Andy Johnson, Gala Chair and ABC Strath Haven Board President. “Her journey of resilience, humility, and groundbreaking leadership reflects the very essence of what ABC Strath Haven has stood for over the past 50 years—providing opportunities that transform lives and, in turn, change the world.”The Gala will gather alumni, students, families, and community supporters to celebrate ABC Strath Haven’s half-century of impact, while raising critical funds to ensure the program’s sustainability for generations to come.Event DetailsEvent: A Better Chance Strath Haven 50th Anniversary GalaDate: Saturday, November 8, 2025Location: SpringHaven Club, Wallingford, PA

