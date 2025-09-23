Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,606 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala outlines career opportunities in Infrastructure sector, 25 Sept

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Deputy Minister, Mr Sihle Zikalala, will address the department’s skills development outreach programme which aims to address critical skills shortages in the built sector.

Under the theme Investing in youth: skills, jobs and business opportunities for tomorrow, the outreach programme to be held in Ndwedwe outside Durban on Thursday, 25 September, will focus on entrepreneurship opportunities and development, provide career guidance to learners, and share skills development opportunities with out-of-school youth.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will outline investment opportunities and initiatives that the department has undertaken to create much-needed business opportunities for the youth.

Joining the Deputy Minister on the outreach programme are several industry leaders who will also share information about the property and built industry.

The media fraternity is invited to be part of the outreach programme.

Details:
Date: Thursday, 25 September 2025
Time: 08h00 to 16h00
Venue: Johnny Makhathini Community Hall, Ndwedwe

RSVP via:
Bukiwe Cimela
Cell: 076 420 8184

Lunga Mahlangu
Cell: 072 566 1814

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala outlines career opportunities in Infrastructure sector, 25 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more