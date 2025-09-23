Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala outlines career opportunities in Infrastructure sector, 25 Sept

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Deputy Minister, Mr Sihle Zikalala, will address the department’s skills development outreach programme which aims to address critical skills shortages in the built sector.

Under the theme Investing in youth: skills, jobs and business opportunities for tomorrow, the outreach programme to be held in Ndwedwe outside Durban on Thursday, 25 September, will focus on entrepreneurship opportunities and development, provide career guidance to learners, and share skills development opportunities with out-of-school youth.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will outline investment opportunities and initiatives that the department has undertaken to create much-needed business opportunities for the youth.

Joining the Deputy Minister on the outreach programme are several industry leaders who will also share information about the property and built industry.

The media fraternity is invited to be part of the outreach programme.

Details:

Date: Thursday, 25 September 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00

Venue: Johnny Makhathini Community Hall, Ndwedwe

RSVP via:

Bukiwe Cimela

Cell: 076 420 8184

Lunga Mahlangu

Cell: 072 566 1814

#ServiceDeliveryZA