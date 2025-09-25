Project Management Professional Rebecca Bustamante Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Bustamante, PMP, is gaining attention for her exceptional journey from the world of theater to becoming a highly respected project management professional, mentor, and advocate for diversity in leadership and the arts. With a dynamic career spanning the creative and corporate sectors, Bustamante exemplifies fearlessness, adaptability, and a passion for fostering dialogue and personal growth in every field she touches.

Bustamante’s foundation in theater instilled a unique blend of creativity and resilience—qualities she now leverages as a program manager. “The biggest through line in my life has been being fearless,” she shares, reflecting on her willingness to embrace challenges both on stage and in business. Her transition to project management was sparked by insightful mentorship at Verisign, where she quickly realized that earning a PMP certification would open doors and provide more immediate career advancement than a traditional MBA.

Her experience at Verisign, a leading domain name registry, was pivotal. “Verisign promoted me on potential, not just performance,” Bustamante recalls, highlighting the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, especially for women in technology. Her leadership style prioritizes empathy, situational management, and active listening—skills rooted in her family background and her arts education.

Bustamante’s upbringing in a diverse household—her father a Republican and Air Force veteran, her mother a Democrat and social worker—shaped her commitment to dialogue, objectivity, and lifelong learning. “I learned to listen to both sides of the story,” she notes, stressing the value of self-education, research, and open-mindedness in leadership and civic engagement.

A champion for women in film, Bustamante has served as an executive producer, writer, and mentor through Women in Film and Video-DC and has played a vital role as a jury member and advisor for the Nepal America International Film Festival. She actively supports emerging filmmakers and creatives, helping them find their voices and launch successful careers.

Bustamante is currently pursuing her MBA at Rice University, further expanding her expertise and leadership acumen. Her future goals remain intentionally open, focused on continuous learning and involvement in both business and the arts.

Key Highlights

• Project management consulting and leadership mentoring

• Notable career at Verisign, recognized for her potential and contributions in project management and business management

• Advocate for diversity, dialogue, and equity in both corporate and creative sectors

• Mentor and executive producer with Women in Film and Video-DC; former jury member/advisor, Nepal America International Film Festival

• Strong supporter of personal branding, adaptability, and continuous professional development

• Currently undertaking an MBA at Rice University

“Project management is more than processes and checklists—it’s about people, communication, and understanding diverse perspectives,” says Bustamante. “Whether managing a complex software project or serving as a juror for an international film festival, I work to empower individuals and build communities where every voice matters.”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Rebecca Bustamante in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday September 19th at 11am EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 10th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-project-management/id1785721253?i=1000727751131

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-project-management-professional-rebecca-bustamante-295663896

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1QJW6tDAeQA9ZNbpwiMa7e

For more information about Rebecca Bustamante, please visit www.TheRebeccaBustamante.com

