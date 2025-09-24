1Digital Agency Expands SEO Services to Power Scalable Growth for BigCommerce and Shopify Stores

1Digital® Agency has announced the expansion of its SEO services, offering platform-specific strategies tailored exclusively for BigCommerce & Shopify Stores.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Digital® Agency, a leading digital marketing and eCommerce SEO agency, has announced the expansion of its SEO services, now offering platform-specific strategies tailored exclusively for BigCommerce and Shopify merchants. This move reinforces the agency’s commitment to helping online retailers drive scalable, long-term growth through advanced search engine optimization.

With over a decade of experience in eCommerce digital marketing, 1Digital® Agency understands the technical and strategic nuances of BigCommerce and Shopify. Their newly expanded SEO service offerings address the unique challenges faced by merchants on these platforms—such as platform limitations, theme restrictions, and competition within saturated markets—by providing customized SEO roadmaps designed for measurable results.

“BigCommerce and Shopify power some of the fastest-growing eCommerce brands in the world,” said Dan Kogan, CEO of 1Digital® Agency. “But without a focused, platform-aware SEO strategy, many of these businesses struggle to scale. Our expanded SEO services fill that gap by helping merchants capture more organic traffic, improve user experience, and drive higher ROI.”

Highlights of the Expanded Services Include:

• Platform-Specific Technical SEO Audits

Tailored audits that address the structural and on-page elements unique to Shopify SEO Services and BigCommerce SEO Services.

• Custom Content Strategy & Optimization

Industry-focused keyword research, content planning, and optimization designed to boost visibility and conversion.

• Advanced Link Building Campaigns

White-hat backlink strategies that strengthen domain authority and search engine rankings.

• AI-Enhanced SEO Tools & Reporting

Integration of AI-driven insights to identify growth opportunities and refine strategy over time.

1Digital®’s SEO teams work in close collaboration with design, development, and PPC departments, offering a fully integrated digital strategy for eCommerce clients. By expanding its SEO solutions, the agency continues to help brands not just compete—but thrive—in increasingly competitive digital marketplaces.

About 1Digital® Agency

1Digital® Agency is a top-tier eCommerce digital agency specializing in SEO, PPC, design, development, and digital marketing strategies for online retailers. With a deep focus on platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, and WooCommerce, 1Digital® helps eCommerce brands reach their full potential through scalable, data-driven digital solutions.



