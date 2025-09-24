Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market Size Worth $6.03 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

TBRC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market Worth?

There has been a substantial growth in the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) boosted subscription churn scoring in the past few years. Projections indicate that this market will expand from a worth of $2.03 billion in 2024 to about $2.53 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. This market's growth during the preceding period can be explained by the ongoing shift towards subscription-centric business models across a wide range of industries, intensified efforts to optimize the value of customer lifetime, an increased consumer preference for customized experiences, heightened standards for prompt customer service, and a growing inclination towards adjustable subscription plans.

The market size for AI-powered subscription churn scoring is forecasted to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. The market is predicted to reach $6.03 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 24.3%. The expected growth within the time frame is due to increased awareness of data privacy and security issues, growing utilisation of mobile devices for subscription-based services, heightened expectations for user-friendly experiences across various platforms, the need for real-time notifications and updates, and more dependency on social media platforms for interacting with customers. Key trends during this period include improvements in machine learning and AI algorithms, the creation of explainable AI models for transparency, incorporation of natural language processing for sentiment analysis, the application of deep learning methods for complicated pattern identification, and the deployment of ensemble models.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market?

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced subscription churn scoring market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating adoption of cloud-based solutions. These solutions, which are software or services delivered over the internet, facilitate remote access, storage, and data and application management. As the need for remote work and cooperation increases, so does the use of cloud-based solutions. This permits employees to safely and securely access data and applications from any location, thereby boosting productivity and ensuring business continuity. The usage of cloud-based solutions allows companies to amass, store, and process substantial customer data in real-time, thus necessitating AI-enhanced subscription churn scoring to effectively examine this data and forecast churn with greater precision. As an example, AAG IT Services, a UK-based IT service company, reported in January 2025 that 89% of organizations they surveyed in 2022 relied on multi-cloud solutions for storage and workloads. A mere 9% utilized a single public cloud, and 2% depended on a single private cloud. Thus, the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced subscription churn scoring market is being propelled by the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Likewise, an increase in social media usage due to the growing availability of user engagement and behavioral data is also bolstering the growth of the market. Social media, which constitutes online platforms enabling content creation, communication, and interaction with others in real-time, is witnessing a surge in usage. This is largely due to the widespread accessibility of smartphones and fast internet, which facilitate easy access to platforms and constant connectivity. The surge in social media usage produces enormous amounts of user engagement and behavioral data. This calls for AI-enhanced subscription churn scoring to accurately predict potential service dropouts based on subtle activity patterns. Evidence of this trend is the January 2022 report by We Are Social, a UK-based media agency, and Hootsuite, a Canada-based software company. They predict there will be 4.62 billion social media users in 2022, equivalent to 58.4% of the global population. Over the previous 12 months, social media users globally have increased by more than 10%, with 424 million new users starting their social media journey in 2021. Consequently, the escalating use of social media is propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced subscription churn scoring market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Salesforce Inc.

• Adobe Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• HubSpot Inc.

• Intercom

• Braze Inc.

• Gainsight Inc.

• MoEngage Inc.

• CleverTap

• Optimove Inc.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced subscription churn scoring market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Software As A Service (SaaS), Other Applications

5) By End-User: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Platform, Quantum Algorithm Suites, Application Software, Software Development Kits (SDKs)

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Deployment And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring Market?

In 2024, North America had the highest share in the global market for AI-Enhanced Subscription Churn Scoring. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report incorporates data from several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

