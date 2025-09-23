Mirziyoyev in New York: Diplomacy, Billion-Dollar Deals, and a Quest for Trust

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to New York for the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly went far beyond a formal speech. The trip reflected Uzbekistan’s evolving image on the global stage: that of a nation striving to present itself as an active participant in international dialogue and a reliable partner.

From the UN rostrum, President Mirziyoyev issued an open call to world leaders. His address highlighted global food security, climate change, regional cooperation, and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Through his remarks, Uzbekistan positioned itself not only as a regional player in Central Asia but also as a country attentive to dialogue and stability on a global scale.

In his meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the sides discussed water management, green energy, and sustainable development — topics underscoring the growing relevance of Uzbekistan’s initiatives on the international agenda.

Yet Mirziyoyev’s New York mission was not confined to diplomacy. He held a series of meetings with American corporate executives, striking multi-billion-dollar deals. Agreements were signed with Air Products to develop hydrogen energy projects, with Caterpillar and General Electric to modernize infrastructure and the energy system, and with leading financial institutions to attract investment into Uzbekistan’s private sector and green economy. Mirziyoyev also met with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, signaling Uzbekistan’s intent to accelerate its bid for WTO membership — a decisive move toward deeper integration into global markets.

The headline announcement of the visit, however, came from Uzbekistan Airways: a contract with Boeing for the purchase of 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, valued at more than $8 billion. The deal is expected to create 35,000 new jobs in the United States while propelling Uzbekistan’s aviation sector to new heights. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement on social media as a “GREAT Deal,” praising Mirziyoyev as “a leader who keeps his word.”

Analysts note several dimensions of the trip’s significance. First, Uzbekistan’s bold steps in foreign policy are reshaping its image — no longer seen as closed and uncertain, but as pragmatic, open to dialogue, and a dependable partner. Second, the economic agreements underscore the country’s commitment to modernization and its readiness to welcome foreign investors. Finally, geopolitically, the visit signals Tashkent’s effort to balance relations with Moscow and Beijing while simultaneously deepening engagement with Washington.

International observers have described Mirziyoyev’s speech and meetings in New York as “a new chapter in Uzbekistan’s history.” Beyond strengthening the country’s position abroad, the visit may also build confidence in its ongoing domestic reforms. Behind the Boeing contract, the investment agreements, and the UN address lies a single unifying message: Uzbekistan seeks to be recognized as a trustworthy partner, committed to modernization and sustainable development.

This trip, analysts suggest, may well be remembered as a turning point — the moment when Uzbekistan took a decisive step to rebuild its global standing and pressed forward with determination on a new course in foreign policy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.