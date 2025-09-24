Amazing selection of quality used vehicles at Indy Auto Man Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man stresses safer used vehicles amid new car recalls climb in 2025.

Higher recall numbers expose new car vulnerabilities. Consumers should be aware of risks and regularly review recalls; in some cases, pre-owned autos can be safer and more beneficial to buy.” — Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2025 unfolds with an unprecedented wave of vehicle recalls across multiple brands, the trusted experts at Indy Auto Man, one of the premier Indianapolis car dealers, are raising the alarm: today’s new cars are facing growing reliability challenges, making time-tested used vehicles the smarter choice for savvy buyers.

According to recent industry data, recalls in 2025 have surged sharply as automakers grapple with the increasingly complex integration of technology and address persistent safety defects.

Ford, Tesla, Toyota, and other major manufacturers have announced recalls of millions of vehicles this year for issues ranging from seatbelt malfunctions and powertrain defects to software glitches and rearview camera failures. Over 7.3 million autos were recalled in the U.S. during the second quarter alone, with Ford responsible for nearly half of those.

Significant recalls by vehicle model include:

Ford F-150: Over 650,000 vehicles affected with issues related to seat belts, electrical systems, and powertrain.

Tesla Model Y: Over 2.2 million affected mainly by software and autopilot issues.

Toyota Tundra: About 443,000 items due to reverse light failures caused by moisture intrusion, risking rear collisions.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Over 200,000 vehicles for electrical system failures, airbag issues, and rearview camera malfunctions.

RAM 1500: Around 320,000 recalled for brake system leaks, electronic parking brake defects, and faulty steering components.

Nissan Rogue: Approximately 180,000 SUVs for starter motor failures, rear door latch problems, and seatbelt faults.

These cases reflect a troubling trend that affects the reliability and safety of today’s newly manufactured vehicles.

Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, explains the situation: “We are witnessing a steep rise in recalls due to sophisticated electronic systems and rushed new model launches. While innovation is vital, these issues underscore the risks consumers face with brand-new cars. At Indy Auto Man, we encourage customers to consider well-maintained used vehicles that have proven their dependability over time. Plus, checking for recalls should be a basic step for all owners — safety cannot be compromised.”

The challenges are tangible. New models often come equipped with complex features that are prone to errors or unexpected failures. Electronics such as back-over prevention systems, airbags, electrical wiring, and braking components top the list of recurring recall reasons. Vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems also face software-related problems — sometimes resolved only through over-the-air updates or physical exchange. These technical issues not only cause inconvenience but also represent real safety hazards on the road.

In contrast, reliability studies show that used vehicles—particularly proven models from world-famous American brands like Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet—offer buyers exceptional durability and peace of mind. These vehicles commonly achieve high-reliability scores year after year by avoiding the teething issues experienced by new model releases. Notably, legendary models like the Toyota Highlander, Chevrolet Suburban, and GMC Yukon are praised for exceeding 200,000 miles with consistent maintenance. This reliability comes from simpler, mature engineering coupled with long-term exploitation and customer feedback.

The dealership also provides comprehensive support for recall verification, encouraging all vehicle owners to promptly check their VINs against national databases such as the NHTSA. This service helps owners identify and address any open recalls, ensuring their vehicles remain safe and compliant.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a leading automotive dealership in Indiana, dedicated to providing quality used vehicles, expert advice, and ensuring customer safety. With decades of experience, the dealer specializes in helping buyers find dependable cars and navigate recalls in today’s evolving auto market. The dealership’s unique combination of in-depth market knowledge, high-quality used auto inventory, and commitment to consumer protection makes it the destination of choice for those shopping wisely in uncertain times.

