Sweetwater Named Among Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces for 2025

Beloved music gear retailer debuts on esteemed list as the 12th most inspiring workplace worldwide with special recognition for wellbeing and inclusion efforts

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweetwater, the number one online retailer for music makers, has been named a Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplace for 2025. This enviable recognition is reserved for organizations that go beyond offering a great place to work — these companies set new workplace standards, fostering high-performing, values-driven cultures that promote trust, purpose, and belonging.Sweetwater ranked 12th in its first appearance on the Global Top 100 list, which comprises the highest-scoring winners in each of Inspiring Workplaces’ regions, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and the UK and Ireland. The global accolade follows Sweetwater’s second consecutive ranking as an Inspiring Workplace in North America , where Sweetwater ranked ninth overall in North America and fourth among North American large businesses in 2025.Additionally, Sweetwater earned special recognition for its wellbeing and inclusion efforts, empowering employees to bring their true selves to work and to feel supported with tangible programs that promote their overall wellbeing.Sweetwater’s award-winning approach to serving customers begins by caring for the company’s people. That approach is rooted in human connection that leads to lifetime customer relationships, with a passion for creating that is passed down from generation to generation.“Recognition on a global scale for how we care for our employees is especially meaningful. By always doing the right thing, starting with our employees, we empower them to extend that same ethos to our customers,” explained Sweetwater CEO Mike Clem. “Our employees personify what we refer to as the Sweetwater Difference — above-and-beyond attention to detail, serving with heart, and unlocking potential in others. It’s our North Star and the driving force behind Sweetwater’s four decades of success.”As an extension of the “always do the right thing” motto, Sweetwater places a heavy emphasis on employee wellbeing. The company takes a holistic approach, with a focus on five specific areas of health: mental, physical, financial, social, and professional.The Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Award is the latest in a series of accolades Sweetwater has garnered in recognition of its excellent workplace environment and culture. In 2024, Sweetwater was named to Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families and earned 10 Comparably Awards, including recognition as Best Company for the areas of Culture, Happiness, and Work-Life Balance.To learn more about working at Sweetwater, visit Sweetwater.com/careers About SweetwaterThe number one online retailer for music makers, Sweetwater is trusted and beloved by millions of musicians, sound engineers, band and orchestra directors, and podcasters who rely on the company to help advance their musical and creative journeys. From beginners to rock stars, music makers everywhere seek out Sweetwater’s industry-leading expertise, including in-depth product videos to inform their purchases and unrivaled post-care support. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and founded in 1979, Sweetwater Sound, LLC credits its four decades of profitability to its now 2,500 employees and its deep understanding of the profound connection that music makers have with their craft, their gear, and the creative process. Sweetwater is amplifying change through music, lifting up communities by creating, empowering, and caring about the music makers of tomorrow and today. For more information, visit Sweetwater.com /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.