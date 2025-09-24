Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $6.93 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in satellite internet has witnessed substantial growth. This growth is expected to continue, with a rise from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $2.52 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth experienced in the previous period is primarily due to various factors such as the increased focus on cybersecurity, a rise in satellite launches, wider adoption of cloud-based AI software, greater complexity in cyber threats, and a growing demand for improved customer experience management.

The satellite internet market's size, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI), is projected to experience vast growth in the coming years, with expectations of reaching $6.93 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth within the forecast period include an increase in the utilization of AI for autonomous operations in satellite-based systems, a surge in demand for AI-facilitated satellite IoT applications, a rise in the integration of AI with edge computing, an increase in dependence on AI for optimizing bandwidth, and an escalation in the adoption of AI for satellite cybersecurity measures. Key trends for the forecast period encompass AI inter-satellite link technology, AI induced emergency connectivity systems, AI spectrum management technology, AI cloud-satellite integration, integration of AI edge processing, and AI-driven network optimization technology.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market?

A surge in the need for high bandwidth is predicted to strengthen the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) in the satellite internet sector. High bandwidth pertains to the capacity of a network or communication channel to convey enormous amounts of data every second. The escalating need for such bandwidth is attributed to the growing consumption of data-intensive applications necessitating swift and dependable data transfer. Satellite internet's utilization of artificial intelligence facilitates effective network management and dynamic traffic refinement, smartly distributing resources, diminishing latency, and forecasting demand tendencies to guarantee high-bandwidth applications obtain consistent, rapid, and nonstop data transmission across varying geographic regions. For instance, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library documented in November 2024 that as of January 2024, government administrative premises in the UK had 78% access to gigabit-capable broadband, a substantial increase from 72% in January 2023, 64% in January 2022, and 36% in January 2021. Consequently, this escalating demand for high bandwidth is fueling the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in satellite internet market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Viasat Inc.

• SES S.A.

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

• Marlink AS

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Space42 PLC

• Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

• Hughes Network Systems LLC

• Telesat Canada

• Anuvu Operations LLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market?

Leading businesses in the artificial intelligence (AI) for satellite internet market are concentrating on advancing novel solutions such as real-time signal processing to boost data transmission proficiency, lessen delay, identify and alleviate interference, and enhance network performance for unbroken connectivity. Real-time signal processing is an uninterrupted inspection and modification of signals when they are received, serving to augment communication quality, diminish mistakes, and enable satellites to react swiftly to varying conditions or interference. For example, Xovian Aerospace Private Limited, a leading aerospace firm from India, acquired $2.5 million in a preliminary seed funding round in August 2025 to establish the first-ever AI-native radio frequency (RF) satellite infrastructure in the world. The company's goal is to assimilate AI directly into satellites for on-the-spot RF signal analysis, facilitating the detection of evolving threats, clandestine transmissions, and interference that are frequently overlooked by traditional optical satellites. Outfitted with multi-frequency RF payloads, these satellites are designed to concurrently supervise a broad spectrum of communication signals, providing uninterrupted situational comprehension and intelligence for both government and commercial users. Xovian intends to inaugurate its first spacecraft on an ISRO rocket by the end of 2025 and continue with the nano-satellites deployment and the enhancement of its engineering and operational capabilities.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI) in satellite internet market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Network Optimization, Traffic Management, Predictive Maintenance, Cybersecurity, Customer Experience Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecommunications, Government And Defense, Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Satellite Terminals, Antennas, Modems, Transceivers, Network Equipment

2) By Software: Network Management Software, Artificial Intelligence Analytics Software, Security And Encryption Software, Bandwidth Optimization Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Training Services, Managed Satellite Connectivity Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Satellite Internet Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for AI in Satellite Internet, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. The report projects Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

