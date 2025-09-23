MPD Makes Arrest in Georgia Avenue Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect reached into the victim’s pocket and took money. When the victim asked for their money back, the suspect brandished a knife, threatened the victim, and then fled the scene.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, 24-year-old Spring Simons, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).
CCN: 25144821
