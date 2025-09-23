Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability3 Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability

WUXI, CHINA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introduction: A Milestone for Chinese Medical TechnologyWuxi, China – Sunvou Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., a prominent contributor to China's medical device industry, represented the nation at the 6th China Brand at the United Nations series and the 2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum. Held during the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, this event carried deep historical and global significance. Sunvou’s participation highlighted its advancements in healthcare technology and commitment to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), resonating with international audiences seeking sustainable health solutions.Event Significance: A Global Platform for CollaborationThe UN forum convened UN representatives, leaders of international organizations, and global business professionals at the UN headquarters in New York. Sunvou Medical’s Chairman and General Manager, Dr. Han Jie, and Deputy General Manager, Xu Jie, joined these thought leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges of enterprise globalization. The sessions explored how advanced technologies can contribute to the UN’s SDGs, particularly in health and well-being. Sunvou’s presence at this prestigious event elevated the visibility of Chinese brands, demonstrating their potential to support a sustainable global future.Sunvou’s Technology: Advancing Exhaled Gas DetectionFounded in 2008 by Dr. Han Jie, a materials science Ph.D. from the University of Utah, Sunvou Medical has developed significant expertise in exhaled gas detection technology. The company has advanced the development and industrialization of gas signal molecule detection, creating a new approach to medical diagnostics that complements traditional blood tests and imaging methods. This specialized method enables non-invasive, accurate health assessments, establishing Sunvou as a key player in the global breath detection field. With numerous authorized invention patents and regulatory-certified medical devices, Sunvou continues to set high standards for precision and technology in healthcare.Company Profile: A Record of AchievementBased in a 40,000-square-meter facility in Wuxi High-Tech Zone, Sunvou operates subsidiaries in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, ensuring a strong presence across major markets. The company has received notable recognition, including designations as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a Drug Regulatory Integrity Enterprise. In 2013, Sunvou earned second place in the startup category of the 2nd China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, and in 2024, it was selected for the China Brand Innovation and Development Project, gaining considerable media attention. These achievements reflect Sunvou’s dedication to excellence and its role as a trusted contributor to the global medical device industry.Forum Highlights: Sharing a Global VisionAt the forum, Deputy General Manager Xu Jie delivered a keynote speech, sharing Sunvou’s perspective on medical technology advancements and its global development strategy. The address emphasized the company’s commitment to creating healthcare solutions that align with global sustainability goals, earning positive feedback from international attendees. In a meaningful gesture, Sunvou joined other prominent Chinese enterprises in signing the China Brand United Nations Declaration, reaffirming their dedication to advancing global health and sustainable development. This commitment highlighted Sunvou’s role as a responsible corporate participant on the world stage.Looking Ahead: Supporting a Sustainable FutureSunvou Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. continues to advance medical technology, combining special solutions with a vision for a healthier, more sustainable world. By showcasing its capabilities at the UN forum, Sunvou has strengthened its position as a global representative of Chinese brands. The company’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach and collaborate with international partners signal a promising future for sustainable healthcare advancements, with Sunvou playing a central role in creating meaningful global impact.

