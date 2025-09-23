BrightFunded Announces MetaTrader 5 Integration, a Key Step for Prop Trading and European Expansion

This strategic move provides BrightFunded's community with an even greater choice of trading environments

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday 22nd September 2025, BrightFunded announced the expansion of its platform integrations with the addition of MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This strategic move provides BrightFunded's community with an even greater choice of sophisticated trading environments, now including MT5 alongside the widely used cTrader and DXtrade platforms.A New Tool for the Prop Trading CommunityThe integration of MetaTrader 5 is a direct response to the community’s demand for a wider range of high-quality tools tailored to prop trading. MT5 is renowned for its advanced charting capabilities, extensive library of technical indicators, and powerful support for algorithmic trading via Expert Advisors (EAs). This new option gives BrightFunded's dedicated traders the flexibility to choose the platform that best fits their unique trading style, whether they prefer the advanced analysis features of MT5 or the streamlined interfaces of cTrader and DXtrade.The addition of MT5 is also a key milestone in BrightFunded’s growth strategy, particularly within the European market. With its large and loyal European user base, the MetaTrader 5 integration will significantly assist the platform's expansion and appeal in this critical region.A Global Community Built on SuccessBrightFunded has proudly processed over $8,236,278 in total payouts to traders across 168 countries, underscoring our global reach and dedication to rewarding consistent performance. This reputation is built on empowering traders to achieve their goals by providing a professional and secure environment for their professional growth. Our focus remains on fostering talent and helping traders turn their skills into tangible success."Our mission at BrightFunded is to empower traders by providing them with the best possible tools and a clear path to success," said Jelle Dijkstra, CEO. "The introduction of MetaTrader 5 is more than just a new platform; it's a testament to our dedication to listening to our community. We are confident that MT5 will be a valuable asset for our traders, especially as we continue to grow our presence in key markets like Europe and Asia."About BrightFundedBrightFunded is a prop trading platform dedicated to identifying and developing trading talent. By providing a simulated trading environment with access to industry-leading platforms and tools, BrightFunded enables traders to hone their skills and prove their consistency. Our mission is to offer a transparent and supportive path for traders to achieve their goals.

