From Sanya's Haitang Bay to the Global Stage: Guohua Healthcare's Journey in Promoting Chinese Wellness

SANYA, CHINA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of booming health industries, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and wellness practices, as vital carriers of Chinese cultural heritage, are gaining global recognition for their special appeal. Hainan Guohua International Healthcare Service Co., Ltd. stands at the forefront of this movement. Based in Sanya’s Haitang Bay, the company’s Sanya Guohua TCM Healthcare Center integrates “TCM + Wellness” as its core philosophy. Leveraging Hainan’s ecological resources and tourism advantages, it has innovatively developed a comprehensive wellness ecosystem combining medicine, therapy, health maintenance, nutrition, and travel. This model not only promotes the inheritance and innovation of TCM culture but also enhances its global influence, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the world’s healthcare landscape.Driven by its mission to “bring TCM wellness to the world,” Hainan Guohua International Healthcare Service Co., Ltd. embarked on a significant global journey from September 7 to 12, 2025. The company’s Chairman, Ms. Chen Zhen, represented China’s wellness industry at the prestigious “China Brand at the United Nations” initiative. During the “2025 Enterprise Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum,” co-hosted by the SME Cooperation and Development Promotion Center and the China Brand Innovation and Development Project, Ms. Chen delivered a keynote speech titled Let the World Experience Eastern Wisdom: A Journey of Life and Health in Sanya, China at the United Nations Headquarters. She highlighted how the Sanya Guohua TCM Healthcare Center integrates wellness industries with educational resources to build a modern, international, and standardized TCM wellness incubation hub. This initiative aims to safeguard global well-being while showcasing the wisdom and humanistic value of China’s wellness industry. At the forum, Ms. Chen joined other prominent Chinese entrepreneurs in signing the China Brand United Nations Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to global health and sustainability. In recognition of its outstanding brand strength and influence, Hainan Guohua International Healthcare Service Co., Ltd. was honored with the International Industry Influence Brand Award.The company’s global presence extended beyond the UN. In New York’s Times Square, Ms. Chen’s image was prominently displayed on the Nasdaq billboard, broadcasting Guohua’s brand to the world. This appearance not only showcased the confidence and poise of Chinese entrepreneurs but also sent a resounding message to global markets about the strength of Guohua’s wellness brand. At Yale University, Ms. Chen participated in specialized courses and academic exchanges, fostering a profound dialogue between Eastern and Western health philosophies. From the ambitious symbolism of Wall Street’s Charging Bull to the dazzling lights of the Empire State Building and the inclusive spirit of the Statue of Liberty, Guohua’s brand seamlessly integrated into New York’s iconic landmarks. Leadership insights were gained at West Point Military Academy, and discussions on the future of the wellness industry took place at Morgan Stanley’s headquarters, each step marking an expansion of the company’s international vision.This high-profile, multi-faceted international engagement marked a pivotal milestone in Hainan Guohua International Healthcare Service Co., Ltd.’s global journey. It not only demonstrated the strength and cultural depth of Chinese TCM wellness but also achieved a transformative shift from “going global” to “integrating globally.”“Health knows no borders, and TCM wellness belongs to both China and the world,” the Guohua Healthcare Company declared.

