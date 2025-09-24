Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Market to Reach USD $2.64 Billion by 2029 at 16.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Market?

The market size for AI-powered virtual pet training has seen a significant growth over the recent years. The market, which currently stands at $1.22 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $1.43 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 17.0%. Operating a detailed breakdown of factors contributing to this remarkable growth during the historic period reveals the following: an expansion in veterinary applications, escalating consumer demand for unique experiences, increase in personalized pet care demand, rising trend of smart wearables specifically designed for pets, and increased accessibility to cloud-based AI solutions.

Predictions show a swift surge in the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven virtual pet trainer industry in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to inflate to $2.64 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 16.7%. Factors contributing to this projected ascent in the forecast period include an increase in pet adoption, the escalating trend of anthropomorphizing pets, growing disposable income, heightened awareness about pet wellbeing, and the rise of subscription-based business models. Key trends during this anticipated period include the incorporation of smart appliances and IoT technology, strides in AI, the introduction of voice command and gesture-driven controls, the integration of VR and AR, alongside the progress in sensor technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Global Market Growth?

The rise in pet adoptions is anticipated to spur the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual pet trainer industry. Pet adoption rates denote the percentage of animals successfully adopted from shelters or welfare organizations in a certain timeframe. This rise is due to the mounting awareness of animal welfare, prompting people to adopt pets instead of purchasing them. Virtual pet trainers, powered by AI, assist new pet owners by offering personalized, round-the-clock guidance on pet care and behavior training. This allows first-time pet owners to readily get tailored advice on feeding, exercising, and behavior adjustment, minimizing common errors and enhancing the pet's overall health. For instance, per Animal Medicines Australia, a non-governmental organization based in Australia, there was a substantial increase in pet ownership in Australia in 2022, with the count of pet owners reaching 28,730.8, a rise from 39% in 2021. As a result, the escalating pet adoption rates are fueling the growth of the AI-powered virtual pet trainer industry.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Petbarn

• Tractive

• Farmina Pet Foods

• ORo Buddy Robotic

• Personifi AI Inc.

• Petcube Inc.

• Companion Inc.

• KEYi Technology

• Sure Petcare

• Furbo Corp.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Market In The Future?

Major firms in the AI-driven virtual pet trainer market are focusing on implementing sophisticated strategies like behavioral AI analysis. This allows enhancing individualized pet training, pet health tracking, and fostering engagement with adaptive learning algorithms. Behavioral AI analysis includes using AI algorithms to watch, interpret, and prognosticate animal behaviors and reactions. This information is then used to deliver personalized training, care, and interaction methods. Traini, a pet-tech company in the US that incorporates AI, introduced the first-ever generative AI for pets with the launch of its iOS app v1.0. This app facilitates personalized pet care and interactive training sessions. It features a dog-human language translator that can decode subtle sounds and emotions of pets which helps in improving communication. The app also furnishes personalized training plans, real-time pet care advice through PetGPT, and emotional behavior insights with the help of sophisticated AI models. Its objective is to strengthen the bond between pets and their owners by aiding empathetic understanding and providing specialized care for the emotional and behavioral needs of pets.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated virtual pet trainer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Small Mammals, Other Pet Types

3) By Distribution: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Training, Behavior Monitoring, Health And Wellness, Entertainment, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Individual Pet Owners, Pet Training Centers, Veterinary Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Training Algorithms, Behavior Monitoring Applications, Health And Wellness Applications

2) By Hardware: Smart Collars And Wearables, Interactive Pet Toys, Monitoring Cameras And Sensors

3) By Services: Pet Training Services, Remote Veterinary Support, AI Data Analytics And Insights

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Industry?

In the AI-Generated Virtual Pet Trainer Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

