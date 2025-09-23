Baltimore Hustle Premieres at the 20th Annual PVIFF with Simultaneous Streaming Release on JaroGO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th Annual Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF) is proud to announce the highly anticipated premiere of the feature film Baltimore Hustle on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Look Dine Cinema, 1004 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA 30319.

The evening begins with a glamorous Red Carpet at 6:00 p.m., followed by the screening at 7:30 p.m. and a live Q&A session with the cast and crew. The event will be hosted by acclaimed actress Jael The Great, bringing star power and engaging conversation to this milestone moment. Following the screening, guests are invited to the official After Party at Batsi, 4075 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA, where industry leaders, filmmakers, and audiences will gather to celebrate.

In addition to its festival premiere, Baltimore Hustle will be released simultaneously on Friday, October 17 via the groundbreaking new streaming and social media platform JaroGO, available in both the Apple iOS and Android stores. Audiences nationwide can access the film through Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD), marking an innovative cross-platform launch strategy.

Director’s Statement

Pen Ken, Director/Writer of Baltimore Hustle, shared his excitement about the premiere:

“This film is more than a story—it’s a reflection of resilience, survival, and ambition against all odds. Premiering at PVIFF allows us to connect with an audience that values authentic storytelling, while the JaroGO release ensures that our message reaches beyond Atlanta and into the homes of viewers worldwide. We’re incredibly proud of this moment.”

JaroGO Leadership Statement

Wayne Overstreet, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of JaroGO, added:

“Our mission at JaroGO is to give independent films like Baltimore Hustle a platform that matches the scale of their vision. By launching this film simultaneously at a prestigious festival and on our app, we’re showing how technology and creativity can come together to expand opportunities for filmmakers and fans alike.”

“Baltimore Hustle” is produced by C.A.M. Productions. With its gritty storytelling, powerful performances, and multi-platform release strategy, Baltimore Hustle is set to be one of the defining premieres of this year’s PVIFF and an explosive release on JaroGO.

