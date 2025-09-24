Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Market to Reach USD $5.26 Billion by 2029 at 19% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Market In 2025?

Rapid growth has been observed in recent years in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered retail loss prevention market. The market is poised to expand from $2.19 billion in 2024 to $2.62 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to numerous factors including the surge in retail shrinkage, rise in shoplifting cases, expansion in organised retail crime, increase in retail store outlets, elevated use of video analytics, and increased consumer demand for store security.

The market for retail theft deterrence, steered by artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a worth of $5.26 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the increasing demand for improved retail security solutions, escalating need for professional services, rising adoption of automated theft detection systems, growing preference for frictionless shopping experiences, and the urgency for expedient theft intervention. Key trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in video analytics, development of sophisticated machine learning algorithms, innovation in predictive theft detection systems, integration with internet of things (IoT) appliances, progress in real-time monitoring technology, sophisticated facial recognition technology, and innovation in automatic alert systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI) powered retail theft deterrence market is projected to expand due to an increase in theft occurrences. These incidents imply instances where assets or property are taken unlawfully without the owner's approval. The surge in these cases is attributed to the growth of organized retail crime, where coordinated theft groups take advantage of loopholes in retail security and surveillance. AI-supported retail theft deterrence helps reduce these incidents by utilising real-time monitoring and predictive analytics to detect suspicious actions and avert losses before they happen. For example, the Anaheim Police Department, a law enforcement agency from the US, reported that in 2023, 8% of shoplifting cases occurred in 2022 and 20% in 2023. Hence, the escalating theft incidents are fuelling the growth of the AI-enabled retail theft deterrence market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• NCR Voyix Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd.

• Auror Ltd.

• Spacture AI

• OpRetail

• SeeChange Technologies

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Industry?

Major firms in the market of AI-driven retail theft prevention are concentrating on the production of advanced solutions like real-time item scan mismatch detection, with the ultimate goal of providing retailers with innovative tools to bolster loss prevention. The real-time item scan mismatch detection system employs artificial intelligence to instantaneously pit items picked by customers against those scanned at checkout, triggering alerts if any inconsistencies are found. For example, Trigo Vision Ltd., a computer vision technology company based in Israel, introduced the Computer Vision-AI Powered Loss Prevention Solution in June 2025. This system utilizes the incumbent closed-circuit television networks along with advanced computer vision to spot suspicious actions within the store aisles. The solution utilizes existing camera equipment, thereby cutting capital expenses, deployment cost, and installation time. It assimilates multiple camera perspectives and behavioural models to lessen blind spots and incorrect alerts, thus enhancing detection rates and overall operational effectiveness. This solution also promptly notifies store personnel, provides useful data for investigation, and assists in reducing retail shrinkage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retail theft deterrence market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Retail Chains, Independent Retailers, E-Commerce Warehouses, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Video Analytics Software, Loss Prevention Software, Inventory Management Software, Fraud Detection Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Predictive Analytics Software

2) By Hardware: Surveillance Cameras, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Sensors, Access Control Systems, Smart Shelves, Point-Of-Sale (POS) Monitoring Devices

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Security Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the title for the most sizeable region in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence global market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The AI-Driven Retail Theft Deterrence global market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

