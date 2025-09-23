Max Pull Marketing Launches AI-Powered CRM and Call Assistant to Transform Small Business Operations

MaxPull Marketing Max Pull Marketing's AI Driven Marketing Agency MaxPull Marketing Logo

Max Pull Marketing unveils AI-powered CRM and Call Assistant to help small businesses boost efficiency, improve customer engagement, and scale faster.

COMMACK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Pull Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency serving franchise and service brands across New York, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking AI-powered solutions: Magnet Suite CRM and Magnet Caller. These innovative tools are designed to centralize business operations, automate workflows, and streamline lead management for small and mid-sized businesses seeking enterprise-level capabilities at accessible prices.The integrated platform addresses critical operational challenges faced by growing businesses by combining customer relationship management with intelligent communication automation. Magnet Suite CRM manages workflows, payments, forms, and analytics, serving as a unified marketing and operations platform, while Magnet Caller acts as a 24/7 AI assistant that handles inbound calls and appointment bookings."Our goal is to give SMBs enterprise-level operational tools at a small-business price," said Raffi Ohanian, founder of Max Pull Marketing. "By combining AI with their workflows, owners can focus on growth—not manual processes."The launch addresses critical pain points facing small businesses, including scattered lead management, missed customer calls, and time-consuming administrative tasks. Magnet Suite automates repetitive CRM functions such as lead tracking, follow-up emails, and status updates, while providing a unified dashboard for viewing sales pipelines, email campaign metrics, and customer activity. The platform also enables businesses to send invoices, manage transactions, and link payment history directly to customer profiles.Magnet Caller complements these capabilities by ensuring businesses never miss opportunities due to unavailable staff. The AI assistant handles professional call management, books appointments during off-hours, and maintains consistent lead nurturing without requiring breaks or supervision.Early adoption results demonstrate significant impact on business performance. A recent healthcare franchise client reported a 40% increase in booked consultations after implementing the Magnet Suite and Caller integrations. The automated system captured after-hours inquiries that would have otherwise been lost, while the CRM streamlined follow-up processes and appointment scheduling across multiple locations.The platform's versatility extends across multiple industries, from healthcare practices managing complex appointment scheduling to service businesses requiring automated lead capture through web forms and landing pages. Custom forms and data collection features sync responses directly to contact records, enabling immediate follow-up and improved conversion rates.The digital marketing agency in New York developed these tools to address common pain points identified through their work with franchise and service-based businesses. Many clients struggled with lead management across multiple touchpoints, inconsistent follow-up processes, and the challenge of maintaining customer relationships while scaling operations.Integration capabilities represent another key advantage, with connections available for Gmail, Outlook, QuickBooks, and numerous other business tools. This connectivity streamlines lead capture, calendar synchronization, and communication tracking without requiring businesses to abandon existing workflows.Looking ahead, Max Pull Marketing plans to enhance the platform with advanced analytics dashboards, expanded integrations including Zapier connectivity, and additional AI features. These developments will further cement the company's position as a provider of accessible, enterprise-grade solutions for growing businesses.The solution has already demonstrated measurable results across Max Pull Marketing's client portfolio. Kontota Grooming achieved a 42% revenue increase and a 200% boost in local visibility after implementing the integrated system. Long Island Spine Specialist saw a 61% increase in patient inquiries following deployment of the medical-specific features. Crown Findings experienced a 55% improvement in engagement and a 37% boost in conversions after adopting the platform's CRM enhancements.These success stories reflect the broader market need for integrated business management solutions that combine marketing automation with operational efficiency. Small and mid-sized businesses increasingly require tools that can compete with larger enterprises while remaining cost-effective and user-friendly.Max Pull Marketing's comprehensive approach extends beyond software provision to include implementation support, training, and ongoing optimization. The company's expertise in digital marketing, web development, SEO, and local search optimization creates a foundation for businesses to maximize their technology investments.The timing of this launch aligns with growing demand for AI-powered business solutions that can handle complex tasks while maintaining the personal touch that small businesses prize. By automating routine functions and providing intelligent assistance, the platform enables business owners to focus on strategic growth initiatives and customer relationships.Mobile accessibility ensures business owners can stay connected to their operations regardless of location, with full functionality available across smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. This flexibility supports the increasingly mobile nature of modern business operations.Security measures include advanced encryption and strict compliance with data protection standards, addressing growing concerns about business information safety. The platform's architecture prioritizes both functionality and security, ensuring businesses can operate confidently in digital environments.The scalable design accommodates businesses from startups to established enterprises, with features and pricing that grow alongside organizational needs. This approach eliminates the need for businesses to switch platforms as they expand, providing long-term stability and consistency.About Max Pull MarketingMax Pull Marketing is a New York-based digital marketing agency specializing in franchise and service brand growth. The company offers comprehensive services, including web development, SEO, local SEO, paid advertising, and integrated CRM solutions. Founded by digital marketing expert Raffi Ohanian, Max Pull Marketing focuses on delivering measurable results through data-driven strategies and innovative technology solutions. 