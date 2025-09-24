Demand for Solar Control Glass Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $8.09 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Solar Control Glass Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the solar control glass market has experienced substantial growth. It is projected to increase from a value of $5.84 billion in 2024 to $6.13 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The expansion during the historic period can be associated with initiatives to reduce costs, awareness regarding energy efficiency, urbanization coupled with a construction boom, attention towards eco-friendly buildings, and demand from the automotive sector.

Expectations for the solar control glass market suggest significant expansion in the coming years, with predictions indicating a growth to $8.09 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The projected growth for this period can be linked to factors such as consumer comfort needs, advancements in research and development, requirement for UV protection, a shift towards energy conservation, and architectural preferences. Additionally, key trends to watch for during this forecast period include the evolution of smart glass technology, dynamic architectural designs, smart city developments, the urban heat island phenomenon, intelligent automotive solutions, and a focus on health and UV protection.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Solar Control Glass Market Landscape?

Worldwide upsurge in eco-friendly construction methods significantly propels the growth of the solar control glass industry. Such green structures not only respect ecological balance but also contribute to lower carbon emissions. Solar control glasses serve the purpose of green glasses and can be effectively integrated into sustainable buildings to heighten their ecological value. As specified by RubyHome, a real estate firm situated in the U.S., America leads the world in LEED accredited buildings and construction ventures in September 2023. There were more than 511 million square feet of construction operations vying for LEED accreditation in the U.S. in 2022. Therefore, as green building practices escalate so will the demand for solar control glass.

Who Are The Top Players In The Solar Control Glass Market?

Major players in the Solar Control Glass include:

• Asahi Glass Company Limited

• Arcon Flach- und Sicherheitsglas GmbH & Co. KG

• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Euroglas GmbH

• Guardian Industries LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

• Schott AG

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Sisecam (Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S.)

• CSG Holding Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Solar Control Glass Industry?

The trend of product innovation is picking up traction in the solar control glass market. As a strategy to maintain market prominence, key players are designing cutting-edge advancements such as energy-saving technologies. Energy savings is gauged by comparing the quantity of energy used before and after an increase in energy efficiency is implemented. For instance, AGC Obeikan, a firm located in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a novel solar control-coated glass named Stopray Ace-30T, intended for the MENA (regions located in and around the Middle East and North Africa) market. Specifically designed for warmer climates, Stopray family products offer superior solar control. Stopray Ace-30T's double silver coatings aim to enhance comfort and energy effectiveness. The soft coating's low level of internal light reflection ensures a clear external view, creating a comfortable indoor atmosphere filled with natural light.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Solar Control Glass Market

The solar control glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Glass Type: Float Glass, Heat Strengthened Glass, Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Other Glasses

2) By Coating Method: Hard Coated, Soft Coated

3) By Nature: Electrochromic, Photochromic, Gasochromic, Other Nature

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Float Glass: Clear Float Glass, Low-Emissivity (Low-E) Float Glass

2) By Heat Strengthened Glass: Heat Strengthened Clear Glass, Heat Strengthened Low-E Glass

3) By Laminated Glass: Laminated Safety Glass, Laminated Low-E Glass

4) By Tempered Glass: Tempered Clear Glass, Tempered Low-E Glass

5) By Other Glasses: Smart Glass (Electrochromic), Coated Glass, Insulated Glass Units (IGUs)

Solar Control Glass Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the market for solar control glass. However, the region predicted to witness the quickest expansion in future forecasts is Asia-Pacific. The report on the solar control glass market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

