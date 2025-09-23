North West Legislature holds MFMA public hearings on audit reports of municipalities, 23 Sept
The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Municipal Finance Management Act public hearing with the Tswaing Local Municipality to account on the 2023/24 audit report. MEC for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Molapisi and MEC for Provincial Treasury, Kenetswe Mosenogi will also respond to matters pertaining to the 2023/24 audit reports of local and district municipalities.
The MFMA public hearing are scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng
Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearing can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
