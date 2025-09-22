A Lifelong Commitment: Reflections on Feminist Civic Space in the Arab Region

The Journey into Feminism

My journey into gender equality began unexpectedly during my doctoral research. I was studying the socio‑economic impact of labor migration from Egypt to Saudi Arabia in the 1980s. In one village, as much as 95% of the men had migrated abroad, leaving women to manage everything—from agriculture to community life. Witnessing the strength and vulnerability of female-headed households firsthand inspired my PhD and led to an application to UNICEF Egypt. That moment marked the start of a career dedicated to feminist civic engagement.

I subsequently led UNICEF Egypt’s gender programme for 15 years, focusing on bridging research and on-the-ground practice in collaboration with government agencies, NGOs, and feminist networks.

Establishing an Ombudsman Office for Gender Equality

After my tenure with UNICEF and UN Women (formerly UNIFEM), I was invited by the Egyptian government to lead the first Gender Equality Ombudsman Office—a national platform addressing gender inequality in areas such as family law, freedom from gender-based violence, property rights, and equality at workplace. Together with a team of lawyers and over 100 volunteer advocates, we tackled complaints from across Egypt, offering justice and support to women facing legal and social discrimination.

Beijing 1995: A Dream Realized

A defining moment in my life—and for feminist movements across the Arab world—was the Beijing Fourth World Conference on Women, in 1995. Though I was part of the UNICEF delegation, I intentionally chose to join the Arab civil society tent—the vibrant hub of feminist organizing. Women from across the region gathered for dialogues, art, theatre, and side events. As I participated, I realized how global feminist discourse—from "Women’s rights are human rights" to the Beijing Platform for Action—was fueling hope and action across the Arab region.

My mother, herself a respected feminist and head of an NGO, co‑organized the Arab civil society delegation. I even brought my young son, who later shared that the conference inspired him to understand the prevalence and urgency of gender inequality. This generational moment remains deeply meaningful to me.

Building Momentum - and Facing Backlash

In the years following Beijing, we worked tirelessly to implement the Platform for Action in Egypt. My team linked 100 feminist NGOs across six governorates to local authorities, addressing key issues from violence prevention to socio-economic rights. But progress sparked backlash. Governments began cracking down on NGOs, undermining civic space. Religious conservative narratives about women’s roles proliferated, and legal restrictions on civil society tightened.

Despite these challenges, I continued serving as a consultant for UN and EU programs across the region, particularly in the post 2011 era. But the repression of civil space worsened—a sign that feminist organizing had upended old power dynamics, and reactionary forces were pushing back.

Creating a Regional Feminist Network

In 2019, motivated by Beijing+25 preparations, my colleague Lina Abou Habib and I spearheaded the launch of a new Arab feminist network, gathering 30–40 organizations across the region—including support from UN Women. By the end of that year, the network was officially established, and now unites over 70 feminist NGOs, thanks largely to support from UN donors.

The Growing Crisis of Civic Space and Conflict

Over the past five years—what we’ve termed the “years of [lookup]”—the situation has deteriorated steeply. Multiple Arab states are engulfed in armed conflict: Libya, Sudan, Egypt, Syria, Yemen—and Palestine remains central to our region’s crisis. Without resolving the Palestinian cause, without a free, democratic Palestine, the root of this widespread instability, gender justice remains unattainable. Women are disproportionately affected by militarization, forced displacement, and shrinking social services. Through storytelling, policy briefs, and advocacy, we emphasize that peace and justice in Palestine are essential to any meaningful progress on our rights.

Challenges in Building Feminist Infrastructure

Our network struggles with registration and funding—we’ve attempted to register in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, even Europe—with no success. Without legal status, fundraising is nearly impossible. We rely heavily on volunteerism, contributions from member NGOs, and intermediary UN funding, but it remains unsustainable.

CAN we work together across borders? Yes—events like CSW (Commission on the Status of Women) and COPgatherings are spaces where networks unite informally, especially around issues like the Palestinian genocide. But coordination, planning, and follow-up remain significant logistical challenges.

The Power of Generations Toward Feminist Futures

I observe with deep hope the energy of young Arab feminists. Their creativity, courage, and fresh approaches are inspiring. Yet bridging generational divides remains rare. The wisdom of older organizers—and the boldness of emerging voices—can and should come together. If only earlier feminists had had the digital boldness of today, imagine what we could’ve achieved. Now, imagine what we will.

Looking Ahead

We demand not only peace—but justice. We demand sustainable funding and legal protection for feminist organizations. We demand that every state in our region recognize women’s essential role in peacebuilding, climate resilience, and social justice. Most of all, we demand intergenerational unity—because our collective strength lies in honoring our past while forging new paths forward together.