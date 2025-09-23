Meet the Criminal Illegal Aliens Violent Rioters and Sanctuary Politicians Want Released from ICE Custody

ICE law enforcement faces a more than 1000% increase in assaults as they arrest the worst of the worst across Illinois

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released information on the criminals who were held at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview Processing Center when rioters and sanctuary politicians obstructed law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, rocks, bottles, and fireworks, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property.

Police under JB Pritzker’s sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance. So far, federal law enforcement arrested 16 rioters—including for assaulting law enforcement.

Some of the worst of the worst—including criminals convicted of drug trafficking, domestic abuse, drinking and driving, and assault—were being processed at the facility when riots broke out.

“These heinous criminals, including domestic abusers, drug traffickers, violent offenders, and drunk drivers are some of the illegal aliens being held in the ICE Broadview Processing Center. Why do Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens?” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These rioters in Illinois are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Illinois streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer.”

Some detainees being processed at Broadview when riots broke out are below:

Salvador Alcantar-Alcantar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously arrested for DUI, trespassing, and assault.

Alberto Algeria Barron, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously removed in 2014. This criminal was convicted for domestic battery twice.

Carlos Eduardo Chavez-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Bolivia, who was previously convicted for DUI and possession of drugs.

Erwin Jose Roa-Mustafa, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, who pled guilty on federal charges of conspiracy and intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was also convicted for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County.

Ibis Alberto Testa Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for cocaine possession and possession with intent to distribute.

Andres Ventura-Uvaldo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously arrested for felony DUI and domestic violence.

# # #