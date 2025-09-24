American Football Betting Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

American Football Betting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's American Football Betting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

American Football Betting Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of American football betting has experienced fast-paced growth. It is projected to expand from $7.64 billion in 2024 to $8.52 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The extraordinary growth witnessed in the historic period can be linked to factors such as the widening legalization of sports betting, increasing allure of American football, surging interest in the sport, greater accessibility of the internet and smartphones, along with the heightened availability of comprehensive game statistics.

The market size of betting on American football is projected to experience a significant increase in the coming years, with a surge to $13.06 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted timeframe encompass escalating football viewership, extended access to mobile devices, a rise in play adoption, progressive legalization reforms, a growing availability of comprehensive game statistics, and widening access to betting platforms. Important trends predicted for this period incorporate technological advancements, innovation in mobile betting applications, the introduction of blockchain technologies, inventive initiatives by platform providers, and the implementation of cash-free wallets.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global American Football Betting Market?

The rise in sports fervor is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the American football betting market. Sports fervor is characterized by the profound passion and exhilaration that individuals experience when supporting their favorite teams, attending live games, or participating in sports-related activities. The increasing media exposure is contributing to the rise in sports fervor by offering more access to live events and associated content, thereby enhancing fan engagement. This fervor encourages American football betting as passionate fans are motivated to place bets on matches, augmenting their involvement, demonstrating loyalty, and amplifying the thrill of each play. For example, in February 2025, the National Participation Report by Football Australia, an Australian sports governing body, reported a 10% rise in outdoor football participation in 2024, growing from 582,635 players in 2023 to 640,234 players. Simultaneously, total participation surged by 197,052, or 11%, from 1,715,441 to 1,912,493. Consequently, the escalating sports fervor is stimulating the growth of the American football betting market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The American Football Betting Market?

Major players in the American Football Betting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ESPN Inc.

• Caesars Entertainment Inc.

• Entain Plc

• Fanatics Sports Betting LLC

• Betfred Limited

• Pinnacle Sports Limited

• 888 Holdings Plc

• Betway Limited

• Kindred Group Plc

• Betsson AB

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The American Football Betting Market?

Leading companies in the US football betting industry are focusing on launching inventive solutions such as live betting features, with the aim of improving user involvement, offering on-the-spot betting possibilities, and raising betting volumes by offering more exciting and dynamic gaming encounters. Live betting allows bettors to place bets in real time while a match is ongoing, with the odds and markets changing dynamically based on the current scenario. For example, PointsBet Holdings Limited, an Australian enterprise offering sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services, launched a new live betting feature called Lightning Bets for NFL on its app in October 2022. This new feature enables users to bet on each play and drive during a game, making their betting experience far more engaging. Post launch, Lightning Bets witnessed a 108% surge in the overall betting amounts and a 184% upswing in the number of unique customers using the product on a weekly basis. This move is in line with PointsBet's strategy to focus on live, in-play betting as the vision for North American sports betting, making use of advanced tech and strategic collaborations to bolster its live betting platform.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The American Football Betting Market Growth

The american football betting market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Online Betting, Offline Betting

2) By Platform: Mobile, Desktop, Other Platforms

3) By End-User: Professional Bettors, Recreational Bettors

Subsegments:

1) By Online Betting: Fixed Odds Betting, Live Or In-Play Betting, Exchange Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports Betting, Mobile App-Based Betting

2) By Offline Betting: Retail Sportsbooks, Casinos And Gaming Lounges, Sports Betting Kiosks, Bookmaker Shops, Stadium And Event Venue Betting

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The American Football Betting Market By 2025?

In the American Football Betting Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the predominant region in the given year. The anticipated growth status of this region was also discussed in the report. The coverage of the report extended to other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

