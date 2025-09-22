Tuesday, September 23, 2025
CANADA, September 22 - Note: All times local and subject to change
8:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will co-host, with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Restoring Childhood and Humanity: Advancing Peace in Ukraine Through the Return of Deported Children session.
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.
2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, Laurent Saint-Cyr.
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of China, Li Qiang.
6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.
Closed to media
