Tuesday, September 23, 2025

CANADA, September 22 - Note: All times local and subject to change

8:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the opening of the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will co-host, with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Restoring Childhood and Humanity: Advancing Peace in Ukraine Through the Return of Deported Children session.

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, Laurent Saint-Cyr.

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

