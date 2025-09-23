Lynk Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Suman Rana, Founder of ThinkTox, as Chief Toxicology Advisor to Advisory Board

Lynk Diagnostics welcomes Dr. Suman Rana as Chief Toxicology Advisor, bringing 25+ years of expertise to advance innovation in toxicology and recovery.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynk Diagnostics , a leader in clinical toxicology and drug testing, is proud to announce that Dr. Suman Rana, PhD, MBA, has joined the company’s Advisory Board as Chief Toxicology Advisor. Dr. Rana brings over 25 years of exceptional leadership to the toxicology field, combining scientific expertise, business acumen, and strategic vision. She has held senior roles at Fortune 500 companies and is the founder of ThinkTox, a consulting practice providing education and advisory services to industry, government, and legal sectors.Dr. Rana has an extensive history of professional service and leadership. She served as President of the Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT) and as was the inaugural Chair of SOFT’s Designer Drugs Committee, now known as the Novel Psychoactive Substances (NPS) Committee. Currently, she contributes to the National Safety Council’s Alcohol, Drugs and Impairment Division (NSC-ADID) as Chair of its Oral Fluid Committee, serves on the Joint SOFT/American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) Oral Fluid Committee, the Academy Standards Board (ASB), and the Advisory Board of Impairment Science, Inc. (ISI). Her work reflects a deep commitment to advancing standards, addressing emerging substances, and shaping the future of toxicology.In her role with Lynk Diagnostics, Dr. Rana will help advance the laboratory’s scientific vision, ensuring it remains a trusted partner to clinicians and treatment facilities navigating the challenges of substance use and recovery. Her guidance on emerging drug trends and commitment to education will empower providers with the insights they need to deliver more effective, compassionate care.With the opioid crisis and rise of synthetic substances presenting unprecedented challenges, Dr. Rana’s appointment ensures Lynk Diagnostics will remain at the forefront of toxicology innovation—helping treatment centers, physicians, and patients make informed decisions in the fight against substance misuse.“Dr. Rana’s reputation and expertise speak for themselves,” said Zach Steel, Founder & CEO. “Her leadership will not only strengthen our testing capabilities but also transform the way we anticipate and respond to emerging drug trends. Having her on our Advisory Board as Chief Toxicology Advisor means we can continue pushing the boundaries of toxicology while staying true to our mission of humanizing healthcare—and ensuring facilities have the tools to guide patients toward recovery.”“I’ve always believed that toxicology is about more than testing,” said Dr. Rana. “It’s about helping people find a pathway to recovery. My passion lies in bridging science with compassion, and I’m excited to support Lynk Diagnostics in empowering treatment providers with the tools they need to change lives. Together, we can ensure that science is not just accurate, but also meaningful for those who need it most.About Lynk DiagnosticsLynk Diagnostics is a clinical toxicology laboratory dedicated to humanizing healthcare. With advanced testing capabilities, rapid turnaround times, and a commitment to service, Lynk partners with treatment centers, physicians, and healthcare systems to provide accurate and actionable insights that support better patient outcomes.About ThinkToxFounded in 2023, ThinkTox was created to democratize access to toxicology expertise worldwide, providing vital support to communities and industries. The practice advances science, strategy, and education to help organizations deliver reliable testing, informed policy, and meaningful impact against substance misuse.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.