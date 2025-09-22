H.R. 5078, Protecting Information by Local Leaders for Agency Resilience Act

H.R. 5078 would extend until 2035 the requirements for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make cybersecurity grants to state and local entities, assess grant applications, review state and local cybersecurity plans, and monitor the performance of grant recipients. H.R. 5078 also would expand the scope of the grant program to include state and local government investments in artificial intelligence systems. Finally, the bill would require the Comptroller General of the United States to periodically review the program. The requirement to make cybersecurity grants currently expires on September 30, 2025.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 450 (Community and Regional Development). For this estimate, CBO assumes that H.R. 5078 will be enacted near the start of fiscal year 2026 and that outlays will follow historical spending patterns for the affected programs. Implementing H.R. 5078 would cost $869 million over the 2025-2030 period, CBO estimates; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 5078 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Cybersecurity Grants Estimated Authorization 0 250 250 250 250 250 1,250 Estimated Outlays 0 50 103 160 210 243 766 Management and Oversight Costs Estimated Authorization 0 20 20 21 21 21 103 Estimated Outlays 0 20 20 21 21 21 103 Total Changes Estimated Authorization 0 270 270 271 271 271 1,353 Estimated Outlays 0 70 123 181 231 264 869

Over the 2022-2025 period, lawmakers provided an average of $250 million per year for the DHS State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. CBO estimates that continuing to award grants at that level would cost $766 million over the 2025-2030 period.

On the basis of the costs to administer a similar grant program, CBO estimates that reviewing grant applications and cybersecurity plans, disbursing grants, communicating with state and local governments, and completing other oversight and administrative functions required by the bill would cost $103 million over the 2025‑2030 period.

On the basis of the costs of similar reviews, CBO estimates that the cost of the periodic review by the Comptroller General would be less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.