Juneau Jury Convicts Ernest Roy Johnson, Jr. of Attempted Sexual Assault

September 22, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ A jury found 37-year-old Ernest Roy Johnson, Jr. guilty of two of counts of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, following a three-day trial that concluded last Friday. In June 2024, Johnson attempted to have sex with an unconscious woman inside a parking garage elevator in downtown Juneau. Â 

Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford presided over the trial. Johnson has a prior conviction for sexual assault from 2010, which similarly involved him assaulting an unconscious individual. Johnson faces a presumptive sentencing range of 12 years to 20 years, with a potential maximum of 99 years.

Detective Mattie Shriver with the Juneau Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary prosecuted the case with Paralegals Marley Hettinger and Laurine Araneta, and Legal Assistant Katie Green of the Juneau District Attorneyâ€™s Office.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

