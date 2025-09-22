Final whistle on outdoor courts as major stadium upgrade begins

Release date: 20/09/25

The last netball games are being played on the ageing outdoor courts at the Netball SA Stadium today, with works about to start to upgrade the courts and support future athletes in the first stage of a $92 million new multi-sport redevelopment at Mile End.

From Monday, Stage 1 works of the two-stage project will begin – set to transform all 26 outdoor netball courts at Mile End in a big win for grassroots participation in sport.

The next stage will see the existing Mile End stadium rebuilt with more courts for indoor sports and better seating, supporting junior and elite players and improving the experience for more than half a million visitors that attend the venue each year.

The $12 million upgrade of the outdoor courts – jointly funded by the Malinauskas and Albanese Governments – will deliver modern, fit-for-purpose facilities including:

New playing surfaces.

Improved LED lighting.

New player shelters and additional outdoor seating.

New first aid facility.

More water fountains, along with food and beverage options.

Click here for a new concept video of Stage 1 works.

In a fitting farewell to the old courts, the Adelaide Metropolitan Netball Division Grand Final matches will take place with 42 winning teams to be crowned throughout today.

The new community outdoor courts are expected to be completed by early 2026 – in time for the winter season. During construction, teams will relocate to nearby Park 22 over the summer competition following extensive club consultation.

Netball is one of the state’s most popular physical activities, with more than 35,000 people regularly participating and over 14,00 Sports Vouchers for netball claimed this year to help more young South Australians get active.

Stage two of the project will benefit other sports like volleyball, turning the stadium into a multi-sport facility and enabling different codes to share in the new complex.

These major Stage 2 works – an $80 million Malinauskas Government investment – will begin in early 2026.

The fully redeveloped stadium is due to open its doors in 2028, delivering a world-class sporting hub for South Australians – and helping to attract even more national and international sporting events to our state.

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

South Australians achieving grand final glory on the court this weekend will have another win when they return to new and improved facilities.

This is just the start of a milestone project for netball which has been designed to meet the needs of the sport and its participants for decades to come.

Our Government wants more young people to get active as we continue to invest in pathways from grassroots to the elite level.

Upgrading these courts will support families year-round, from young athletes attending their first clinic to those aspiring to compete at the highest level.

Attributable to Netball SA CEO Bronwyn Klei

After all the detailed planning, it’s exciting to see work commencing on the outdoor courts.

This is Stage 1 in the creation of the first-class facility South Australian netballers desperately need, so it will be great to see these new courts in use for the 2026 winter season.