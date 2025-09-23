Four remarkable women celebrated for their contribution to SA communities

Release date: 23/09/25

The state government is thrilled to announce the four outstanding women who have been honoured as part of the inaugural SA Women of Impact Awards for leading positive change in their communities and across our state.

The awards were launched on International Women’s Day on 8 March as part of SA’s first Women’s Week.

Nominees were required to demonstrate their eligibility for selection, through detailing the long-lasting impact of their contributions, their impact as a leader or role model in their community, and their innovation and creativity.

After a review of an impressive list of finalists, the winners of each category were announced during a ceremony at Government House last night:

- Aboriginal Impact Award - Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson, a proud Ngarrindjeri, Arabana and Pitjantjatjara woman, is currently working as the Deputy Director for Aboriginal Strategy at the Department of Infrastructure and Transport. She started out as a trainee at the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission two decades ago and has served the public sector in various roles. She is passionate about providing opportunities for Aboriginal staff, communities and businesses.

- Impact in Industry Award - Ann Buesnel

Fire Service (CFS) Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ann Buesnel has served the state for the past 26 years working as a highly skilled leader on the frontline of fires and emergencies. Her hard work, commitment to learning and passion have contributed to securing better outcomes for communities during times of crisis.

- Impact in the Community Award – Tiahni Adamson

Tiahni Adamson, a proud descendant of the Kaurareg Nations, is a nationally recognised conservation biologist, science communicator, and advocate for climate justice. As National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Engagement Manager at Bush Heritage Australia, she partners with Traditional Owners to embed cultural governance in land management. Tiahni was also the 2024 Young South Australian of the Year.

- Impact on ending domestic, family and sexual violence Award - Dr Kristina Birchmore

As a social worker and manager of the Cedar Health Service, Dr Birchmore’s role involves handling the service’s strategic response to domestic, family and sexual violence. Dr Birchmore has been a sessional lecturer and tutor in gendered violence and mental health at UniSA since 2003 and provides positive, inclusive learning experiences.

The awards also honour the memory and legacy of Denise Hatzi, a trailblazing civil engineer, and Dr Christine Davis, a visionary LGBTQI+ advocate and researcher, through special mentions.

For more information, head to: https://officeforwomen.sa.gov.au/womens-policy/womens-leadership/sawomenofimpactawards

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 SA Women of Impact Awards, who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to their communities and our state.

These awards highlight the remarkable and sometimes under the radar efforts of women across our state who are making a profound difference in a range of fields.

I am really grateful for how these brilliant women leaders advance positive change that makes a difference in people’s lives and to entire communities. They inspire and empower other women to lead and make a difference too and strengthen our state in many different ways.

Thank you so much to every nominee for their wisdom, leadership and strength and every person who nominated a woman deserving recognition.