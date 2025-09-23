Canadian Boxing on the Rise: Champ Promotions Secures WBC USA Title Fight Featuring Colantonio vs. Byard

Champ 7

Champ Promotions’ Fighting Spirit brings the WBC USA Bridgerweight Title to Victoria as Colantonio battles Byard Nov. 8 at Bay Street Armoury.

Hosting a WBC title fight in Victoria is historic — this night will showcase the athletes, the fans, and the future of Canadian boxing.” — Jason Heit

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in Canadian boxing will be written this Remembrance Day weekend as Champ Promotions presents Fighting Spirit, a WBC-sanctioned event set to electrify the West Coast fight scene.On Saturday, November 8, Victoria’s iconic Bay Street Armoury will erupt as hometown hero Brandon Colantonio (6-1) faces reigning CPBC Classic Heavyweight Champion Jaye Byard (8-4) for the WBC USA Bridgerweight Championship. Colantonio brings hometown pride and skill, while Byard brings seasoned experience and knockout power. Fans can expect a high-stakes showdown full of intensity and action — a fight no boxing fan will want to miss.Canadian standout Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (14-5-1) also takes center stage, following her high-profile appearance on the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III undercard at Madison Square Garden. The reigning WBA Female Lightweight Gold titlist will face Czech Republic’s Lenka Volejnikova (3-4-1) in a bout promising elite-level competition.Montreal’s highly ranked super middleweight Stephane Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) squares off against veteran Dashon “Fly Boy” Johnson, a journeyman who has shared the ring with world champions. With over a decade of professional experience, Johnson brings toughness and skill, guaranteeing a stern test for any rising star.The full undercard lineup will be announced shortly and will feature Canadian and international talent. Champ Promotions will also host amateur bouts, including Mexican boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera’s top young athletes — 14-year-old Kalib Paredes (130-3) and Mini J.C David Aguirre, a protégé of Julio Cesar Chavez. Champ Boxing USA’s Ryder Voravongsa and Tyrique Galloway will also test themselves against Mexico’s best young amateur prospects.Presented by Champ Promotions and sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC), Fighting Spirit is more than a night of fights — it’s a full-scale combat experience featuring elite professional boxing, world-class production, and an atmosphere like no other.“Champ takes a bigger step with every event, and we’re proud to host a WBC international title right here in Victoria,” said Jason Heit, President of Champ Promotions. “This fight puts both athletes into world title conversations, and the entire card reflects where boxing is going. This is a huge step forward for Canadian boxing and our growing community.”Built in 1915, the Bay Street Armoury is one of Victoria’s most iconic landmarks, steeped in boxing history. Legends like Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano have graced its ring, making it the perfect backdrop for this historic night.Event Details:Main Event: Brandon Colantonio vs. Jaye Byard – WBC USA Bridgerweight ChampionshipDate: Saturday, November 8, 2025Location: Bay Street Armoury – 715 Bay Street, Victoria, BCUndercard: 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM | Main Card: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PMTickets: www.champpromotions.com | VIP Tables & Ringside AvailableAge: All Ages WelcomeBroadcast Info: CHEK TV, CHEK+Media & Sponsor Contact:Jason Heit – President, Champ Promotionsjason@champpromotions.com | (250) 884-9510Follow @champ_promotions on all platforms for fighter spotlights, behind-the-scenes content, and live updates.

