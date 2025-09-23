Loyalty Foundry Launches to Redefine How Brands Build Lasting Customer Loyalty

Loyalty Foundry

A Chicago-Based Consultancy Blends Data, Design, and Community to Deliver Engagement That Endures

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of Loyalty Foundry, a Chicago-based consultancy dedicated to helping brands move beyond points and promotions to building customer relationships that truly last. At a time when customer expectations are soaring and retention is harder than ever, Loyalty Foundry equips organizations with the strategy, design, and execution needed to turn loyalty into a growth engine.

Brands spend billions chasing new customers only to lose them after a single transaction. Traditional loyalty software promises quick fixes but often delivers shallow, cookie-cutter programs that fail to resonate. Loyalty Foundry flips the script: instead of selling software, the firm builds engagement systems tailored to each brand’s values, customers, and market reality.

What Loyalty Foundry Does:

- Deep Discovery: mapping customer journeys and uncovering the behaviors that matter most.

- Thoughtful Design: blending human-centered design with behavioral economics to make every interaction meaningful.

- Hands-On Development: selecting, integrating, and launching the right technology stack for measurable business impact.

- Ongoing Optimization: ensuring programs evolve with the customer and continue to deliver value.

“Most loyalty programs fail because they focus on transactions, not transformation. Loyalty should be treated as an operating system for growth, aligning data, incentives, and behavior into a strategy that endures,” said Mike Campeau, Co-Founder and Strategic Growth Leader at Loyalty Foundry.

“Executives are under pressure to prove results. We design engagement engines that show impact quickly, scale with confidence, and give teams the clarity they need to make loyalty a real growth lever,” added Campeau.

“Customers can spot inauthenticity a mile away. Loyalty only works when it feels human, natural, and true to the brand. That’s why discovery and design are at the heart of everything we do,” said Justin Dauer, Co-Founder and Customer Experience Leader at Loyalty Foundry.

“Loyalty is really about craft and community. Programs that respect people and reflect values are the ones that thrive, and that’s the kind of work we’re here to do,” added Dauer.

In today’s crowded marketplace, acquiring customers has never been more expensive, and keeping them has never been more critical. Loyalty Foundry gives brands the playbook and the partnership to stand out, deepen relationships, and turn customer trust into long-term growth.

