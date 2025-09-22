DEFENDANTS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR STEALING MAIL AND COMMITTING BANK FRAUD

AUGUSTA, GA: Two Richmond County men were sentenced to federal prison for using a United States Postal Service key to steal mail, commit bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Cameron Martinas Curry, 22, and Quavaun Enreco Rhodes, 22, both of Augusta, were sentenced to 120 months in prison respectively, along with substantial financial penalties and supervised release each upon completion of the prison term. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. ordered Curry to pay a $2,000 fine, $400 in special assessments, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. Judge Bowen also ordered Rhodes to pay a $2,000 fine, $400 in special assessments, and to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents and at sentencing, the Defendants obtained a U.S. Postal Service collection key and used that key to steal mail, including business checks, from collection boxes in the Augusta, Georgia area. The Defendants then altered the business checks, deposited the altered checks into the bank accounts of co-conspirators, and withdrew the money. The money was withdrawn and stolen before the banks realized the checks were fraudulent. The Defendants tried to steal more than $550,000 through his fraudulent scheme.

“There were hundreds of citizens of this District who were victimized by these two Defendants. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting and defending the nation’s mail system from illegal use and aggressively pursuing those who would commit fraud in this district. With the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, fraudsters who use the mail to steal will be brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Heap.

“Stealing from the U.S. Mail and defrauding financial institutions are serious crimes that erode public trust,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our partners will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who abuse federal systems and victimize our communities for personal gain.”

“I am very grateful for our partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, Southern District of Georgia. These individuals defrauded multiple citizens and businesses in our community, and that is simply unacceptable. Working together, we will continue to protect our residents and businesses from fraud, theft, and other crimes that undermine trust and financial security,” said Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by First Assistant United States Attorney David H. Estes and Assistant United States Attorney Patricia Rhodes.

For any questions, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (912) 652-4422.